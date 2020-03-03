Spoofing the "crisis" meme

Language Log has been blogging on the "crisis = danger + opportunity" trope since at least 2005.  Our latest iteration is "'Crisis = danger + opportunity' redux" (2/19/20), with a list of references to earlier posts in the series.  By now, the "crisis" meme has become so dull and hackneyed that Tianyu M. Fang has subjected it to a withering deconstruction / reconstruction:

 

To multiply the fun, read the comments to Fang's tweet, which may be found here ("Replies" and "Show this thread").

By the way, the three morphosyllables of "打飞机 / 打飛機" respectively mean:

dǎ  ("hit; strike; beat")

fēi  ("fly")

jī.  ("machine; crucial point; incipient moment; cause")

打飞机

Add 'em up and you get "beat the airplane", the slang meaning of which Fang has told us.

Warning:  Be sure to read "'Crisis = danger + opportunity' redux" (2/19/20) and the previous posts on this annoying bit of Orientalist wisdom — especially "danger + opportunity ≠ crisis:  How a misunderstanding about Chinese characters has led many astray" (Pinyin.info [2009]) — before you take Tianyu M. Fang's explanation seriously.

To end on a more sober note, because we (the world) are now facing a genuine crisis of worldwide proportions, it would be wise to look upon it soberly, not in some facile, pollyannaish "crisis = danger + opportunity" manner.

[h.t. Ben Zimmer]

