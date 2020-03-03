« previous post |

Language Log has been blogging on the "crisis = danger + opportunity" trope since at least 2005. Our latest iteration is "'Crisis = danger + opportunity' redux" (2/19/20), with a list of references to earlier posts in the series. By now, the "crisis" meme has become so dull and hackneyed that Tianyu M. Fang has subjected it to a withering deconstruction / reconstruction:

In Mandarin, masturbation is 打飞机, which literally means 'hit the flying opportunity,' China scholar writes — Tianyu M. Fang (@tianyuf) February 29, 2020

To multiply the fun, read the comments to Fang's tweet, which may be found here ("Replies" and "Show this thread").

By the way, the three morphosyllables of "打飞机 / 打飛機" respectively mean:

dǎ ("hit; strike; beat")

fēi ("fly")

jī. ("machine; crucial point; incipient moment; cause")

打飞机

Add 'em up and you get "beat the airplane", the slang meaning of which Fang has told us.

Warning: Be sure to read "'Crisis = danger + opportunity' redux" (2/19/20) and the previous posts on this annoying bit of Orientalist wisdom — especially "danger + opportunity ≠ crisis: How a misunderstanding about Chinese characters has led many astray" (Pinyin.info [2009]) — before you take Tianyu M. Fang's explanation seriously.

To end on a more sober note, because we (the world) are now facing a genuine crisis of worldwide proportions, it would be wise to look upon it soberly, not in some facile, pollyannaish "crisis = danger + opportunity" manner.

[h.t. Ben Zimmer]

