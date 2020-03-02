Words without vowels
Our recent discussions about syllabicity ("Readings" below) made me wonder whether it's possible to have syllables, words, and whole sentences without vowels. That led me to this example from Nuxalk on Omniglot:
Sample
clhp'xwlhtlhplhhskwts' / xłp̓χʷłtłpłłskʷc̓
IPA transcription
xɬpʼχʷɬtʰɬpʰɬːskʷʰt͡sʼ
Translation
Then he had had in his possession a bunchberry plant.
This is an example of a word with no vowels, something that is quite common in Nuxalk.
Souce: Nater, Hank F. (1984). The Bella Coola Language. Mercury Series; Canadian Ethnology Service (No. 92). Ottawa: National Museums of Canada.
If you want to hear what the above sample sounds like, listen here. The slides following the first one have words, phrases, and sentences meaning:
2. shape; style
3. bent; curved
4. bunchberry
5. he already arrived
6. little boy
7. saliva
8. northeast wind
9. cut with a knife
10. animal fat
11. that's my animal fat over there
12. seal fat
13. strong
14. go to the shore
15. bent; curved — a synonym of #3
16. then you saw me pass by on a path
Information about the Nuxalk Language (from Omniglot):
Nuxalk [nuχalk] is a Salishan language spoken in Bella Coola in British Colombia in Canada. In 2014 there were 17 Nuxalk speakers, all of whom were elderly. The language is also known as Bella Coola, although Nuxalk is the preferred name, particularly for the Nuxalk Nation government. The name Bella Coola comes from bḷ́xʷlá, which means "stranger" in Heiltsuk, a Wakashan language also spoken in British Colombia.
[Thanks to Diana Shuheng Zhang]
Philip Taylor said,
March 2, 2020 @ 2:12 am
Czech also has words without vowels. What follows is lifted directly from Wikipedia, but I seem to recall that there are other examples : Strč prst skrz krk (/str̩tʃ pr̩st skr̩s kr̩k/)
Victor Mair said,
March 2, 2020 @ 2:23 am
This makes me recall my consternation and amusement when travelling through the Czech countryside on trains and trying to pronounce the names of the stations with an abundance of vowels and hardly a vowel to be seen.
Le said,
March 2, 2020 @ 2:34 am
To my untrained ear, the czech example seems to be more about being spelled without "vowel letters" than about not having vowels — I hear roughly the same syllable 'er' as I would hear at the end of teacher.
What is a phonological definition of a vowel? Such that we could ask if a word lacked them on pronunciation alone.
Rose Eneri said,
March 2, 2020 @ 2:38 am
Are vowels, in general, used relatively infrequently in the Nuxalk language? And, if so, could it be because the speakers live in a cold climate and open vowels would release to much heat from the mouth?
Also, most of the words in the sample recording sound whispered. Is it possible to shout such words? Can they be sung?