Our recent discussions about syllabicity ("Readings" below) made me wonder whether it's possible to have syllables, words, and whole sentences without vowels. That led me to this example from Nuxalk on Omniglot:

Sample

clhp'xwlhtlhplhhskwts' / xłp̓χʷłtłpłłskʷc̓

IPA transcription

xɬpʼχʷɬtʰɬpʰɬːskʷʰt͡sʼ

Translation

Then he had had in his possession a bunchberry plant.

This is an example of a word with no vowels, something that is quite common in Nuxalk.

Souce: Nater, Hank F. (1984). The Bella Coola Language. Mercury Series; Canadian Ethnology Service (No. 92). Ottawa: National Museums of Canada.

If you want to hear what the above sample sounds like, listen here. The slides following the first one have words, phrases, and sentences meaning:

2. shape; style

3. bent; curved

4. bunchberry

5. he already arrived

6. little boy

7. saliva

8. northeast wind

9. cut with a knife

10. animal fat

11. that's my animal fat over there

12. seal fat

13. strong

14. go to the shore

15. bent; curved — a synonym of #3

16. then you saw me pass by on a path

Information about the Nuxalk Language (from Omniglot):

Nuxalk [nuχalk] is a Salishan language spoken in Bella Coola in British Colombia in Canada. In 2014 there were 17 Nuxalk speakers, all of whom were elderly. The language is also known as Bella Coola, although Nuxalk is the preferred name, particularly for the Nuxalk Nation government. The name Bella Coola comes from bḷ́xʷlá, which means "stranger" in Heiltsuk, a Wakashan language also spoken in British Colombia.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Diana Shuheng Zhang]

