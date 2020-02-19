« previous post |

From IAS: Institute for Advanced Study; Report for the Academic Year 2018-2019, p. 8:

The scholar in the photograph is the Greek historian Angelos Chanjotis, who is shown leading an Epigraphc Friday workshop. I don't know what Professor Chanjotis may have said about the Chinese word for "crisis" on that occasion because I was not present, but I am dismayed that the false etymology of the term is being projected even in the hallowed precincts of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey.

More than a decade ago, when it was circulating widely, I made a determined effort to debunk this tenacious trope with a long essay under the title "danger + opportunity ≠ crisis: How a misunderstanding about Chinese characters has led many astray" (Pinyin.info [2009]). Since its publication, that essay has been viewed countless times, and I have received many messages of gratitude for having written it, plus a few letters of anguish telling me that I have destroyed their comforting illusion. I, on the other hand, have been much solaced by the fact that I've barely encountered this pernicious meme during the past seven or eight years.

The reason for the resurfacing of the myth that the Chinese word for "crisis" means "danger" + "opportunity" at this particular juncture is tied to a genuine crisis of gigantic proportions that is going on in China right now, namely, the epidemic coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), formerly known as 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease and a swiftly shifting series of other names, including "Wuflu", which has as its epicenter the sprawling city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province. See also 2019–20 coronavirus outbreak and, for a recent discussion of "epi-", "On the center" (2/15/20).

Hoping to make the best of a grim situation, propagandists and pandits in the PRC are once again chanting the mesmerizing mantra: "Crisis = danger + opportunity".

