Stuart Luppescu saw this restaurant sign in Saitama, Fukaya:

It's a yakiniku 焼肉 ("grilled meat") place called "Yoshi's Restaurant". What's especially intriguing about it is that instead of the genitive suffix -no 〜の, they substituted the English genitive case marker -'s. I find it all the more charming that they've transcribed the sound of the English case marker as -zu in rōmaji, which they have highlighted in red, as they did the -'s in English!

We've also encountered the same predilection for -'s in written Mandarin. See:

Notes from Nathan Hopson:

I can't think of an example of this kind of restaurant / shop ownership attribution by use of the possessive in Japan.

Most likely scenario is probably just 義, or in this case 焼肉 義 (with the space implied graphically by use of a different font, color, size, etc.)

Instead of Macy's and Kohl's, etc., we have Mitsukoshi and Itō Yōkadō, etc.

We have McDonald's and Denny's of course, but the closest homegrown analogues are probably Mos Burger (incidentally, MOS is an acronym for Mountain, Ocean, Sky rather than a reference to creative ingredients) and Gusto.

No possessive anywhere.

