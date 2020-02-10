« previous post |

Here's little two-year-old Leah having a discussion with her great-grandma (bisnonna). At a young age, Leah is already very aware of her cultural trait of Italian hand speaking.

My dad was born in the Austrian Alps, but right next to the Italian border, and he has some Italian traits mixed in with the Germanic heritage. I must have picked up some of the Italian gestural characteristics from that side of the family, because it's almost impossible for me to keep my hands still when I talk.

