[This is a guest post by Thomas Lee Mair]

I'm sending an excerpt from a novel I just finished. This might amuse you the way the Chinglish signs do.

The excerpt is from The Grammarians, a novel by Cathleen Schine, which the NYT listed as one of the 10 best novels of 2019. The novel tracks the lives of a set of twins, Laurel and Daphne, who love words and grammar. The other characters mentioned in this excerpt are Arthur (their father) and Don (Arthur's brother and the twins' uncle).

For their thirteenth birthday, Laurel and Daphne received a portable record player and a copy of Revolver to play on it. Their father also gave them a book entitled The New Guide of the Conversation in Portuguese and English.

"It will make you laugh," he said when they unwrapped it.

They looked uncertainly at the little paperback.

"It's a phrase book," he said. "From the nineteenth century."

"But we don't really want to learn Portuguese, do we, Daphne?"

Daphne shook her head.

"Don't worry," Arthur said. "You won't!"

They opened the book.

" 'Proverbs,' " Laurel read.

Daphne read: " 'The stone as roll not heap up not foam.' "

" 'To make at a stone two blows'!" Laurel read.

" 'It before that you marry look twice'!"

" 'The mountain at work put out a mouse'!"

The girls were in full cry. Arthur watched them and thought, God, I love them.

He said, "It was all the rage in Victorian England. Mark Twain was a fan, too. The translations are so preposterous, it became a comic sensation. It was known as English as She Is Spoke."

" 'That which feels one's snotly blow one's nose.' "

" This is a new edition," Arthur said. "Brendan Gill wrote the introduction." Arthur worshipped the New Yorker critic. He worshipped the New Yorker generally. He kept all the back issues stacked neatly in the den.

"You know you'll never read all these," his brother, Don, said now at the mention of Brendan Gill. He gestured toward the piles of magazines. "They're just gathering dust."

"I might go back to an article. You never know."

Don made a dismissive sound.

"Uncle Don said 'Puh,' " Laurel said loudly to Daphne.

"Puh," Daphne said with great emphasis on the p: "Puh."

"They have never liked me," Uncle Don said to their father.

"No one likes you, Don," Arthur replied. "You're unlikable. You know that."

"Puh," said Don.

The twins retreated happily to their room to listen to Revolver and read aloud to each other from the little phrase book:

" 'Here is a horse who have a bad looks'!"

" 'He not sail know to march, he is pursy, he is foundered'!"

" 'Take care that he not give you a foot's kick'!"

pp. 47-48

[h.t. Gayle Foster Bodorff]