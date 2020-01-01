« previous post |

The opening of the most recent Scenes From a Multiverse:





The last two panels:



In case you've missed it, J.K. Rowling's League nomination was motivated by this tweet:

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who'll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

For more on the background, and on some of the responses, see "Maya Forstater: Woman loses tribunal over transgender tweets", BBC News 12/19/2019; Gaby Hinsliff, "Maya Forstater's case was about protected beliefs, not trans rights", The Guardian 12/22/2019; and so on.

A response of particular linguistic interest comes from Jessica Bedewi, "JK Rowling is criticized for supporting the anti-transgender researcher", NewsDio 12/21/2019, which implements a new (at least to me) solution to the problem of gendered pronouns in English — the author mixes (traditional) genders, numbers and persons quasi-randomly. The lede:

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling faces a violent reaction once again after he tweeted his support for a British citizen who lost his job due to his transphobic comments. While Rowling created one of the most beloved fantasy worlds on Earth, she has been criticized in recent years for her attempts to participate in the modern conversation about diversity and inclusion without really understanding the problem.

This controversy centers on Maya Forstater, a British tax expert. In March, the Forstater employer, the Center for Global Development, chose not to renew his contract after the researcher fired a series of tweets aimed at transgender people. In the Twitter storm, Forstater questioned an update of the UK Gender Recognition Act that would allow people to identify themselves as the gender they choose. In a tweet, she specifically stated that "METERis can not become women. " Forstater was fired for her transphobic comments and questioned the decision not to renew her contract at the Central London Employment Court. This week, the court ruled against him and confirmed the company's decision, stating that his views created a "intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment."

And at the end of the piece, About the Author:

Jessica Bedewi is a freelance writer based in San Diego. A graduate of Loyola Marymount University, Jessica uses her degree in Communications and Sociology to put her love for reading and writing to good use. An avid observer of all things of reality TV, Jessica uses her love for real-world television to create reality TV content for Screen Rant.

Fond of adopting a critical approach to entertainment, Jessica enjoys making fun of the things she loves most. From superhero movies to thrillers, their entertainment-focused articles extract interesting and subtle tropes that are often ignored at first sight. While he likes to look at things through an analytical lens, there is nothing he likes more than partying for a day and getting lost in a great television show. You can find their items online, including Ranker and Sweety High.

When you're not writing, you can find her watching Netflix, going through her crazy crochet skills and reading everything she can get.

As for the other members of the League:

Oh, and Happy New Year!

Permalink