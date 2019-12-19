« previous post |

Several colleagues called this article to my attention:

"Programming Language for the ancient Chinese"

Here's the introduction:

文言, or wenyan, is an esoteric programming language that closely follows the grammar and tone of classical Chinese literature. Moreover, the alphabet of wenyan contains only traditional Chinese characters and 「」 quotes, so it is guaranteed to be readable by ancient Chinese people. You too can try it out on the online editor, download a compiler, or view the source code.

The home page then goes through "Syntax", "Compilation", and "Get (Source Code; Online Editor; Reference".

I asked a few colleagues who are highly computer literate and knowledgeable in East Asian languages, "What in the world are they trying to do?"

One who is a professional programmer and learned Sinologist immediately replied:

"Have fun."

Me:

"You're telling me to have fun? Or they're telling people to have fun with it?

Is it all a big joke?"

Him:

"No — you asked what the are trying to do. They did this because they were trying to have fun."

Me:

"Only fun?

Is it of any use to anyone, including themselves?"

Him:

"It might very well get them a raise or a new job."

Me:

"Gotcha."

Him:

"And writing this compiler or interpreter was probably a 'learning experience' that might improve the programmer's skill."

Me:

"All the more."

To my original question, "What in the world are they trying to do?", J. Marshall Unger replied:

Thinking back to the days in which I first programmed on a Burroughs mainframe using its version of ALGOL, I recall that one could change the default names of commands, procedures, etc., which were English words, to anything one wanted. I remember someone showing me a large print-out of program in the same version of ALGOL from the University of Mexico in which every such name was a Spanish word: they had made all the substitutions as the compiler level, I think. Evidently, these guys are doing something similar, just plugging in wenyan names for all the names defined in a particular language. It seems to be little more than a sinocentric exercise in nerdiness. Who knows? Maybe the Vatican computers use programs tricked out in Latin.

For those who were wondering what this programming language is all about, I think that sums it up pretty well.

[h.t.: Hiroshi Kumamoto, Tom Houpt]

