When confirming reservations on the phone with clerical folks in certain southeast Asian countries, Paul Midler noticed they often used variations of the NATO phonetic alphabet. "D for Dog" and "L for Love" seemed to be a couple consistent additions. Passing through a travel agency in Thailand, he saw this:

The Thai writing at the top of the notice says:

ka:n a:n tua aksɔːn pha:sa: angkrit

การอ่านตัวอักษรภาษาอังกฤษ

English alphabet reading

การอ่าน = ka:n a:n = reading

ตัวอักษร = tua aksɔːn = alphabet

ภาษาอังกฤษ = pha:sa: angkrit = English

The letter values that surprise me most here are "Obo" ("or best offer"[?]) and "Tare" (how many people in Southeast Asia would know this word, whether as a plant name or a kind of weight?). Given the position of the missing medial "r" just before the "l", "Chalie" is understandable.

Here's the FAA radiotelephony alphabet and Morse code chart:

[Thanks to Justin McDaniel and Pattira Thaithosaeng]

