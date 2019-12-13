Seeding Mars
The set-up for yesterday's SMBC:
The punchline:
The aftercomic:
The mouseover title: "Unfortunately, the breeding population of Mars was entirely sysadmins, resulting in dangerous founder effects. On the plus side, their revolution against Earth will be entirely passive-aggressive."
Not much linguistic content, and promotes unfair stereotypes of sysadmins. But it's funny enough to include.
Joe said,
December 13, 2019 @ 5:33 pm
This one has a holiday flavor: https://community.spiceworks.com/topic/1947871-12-reasons-why-santa-is-a-sysadmin
S Frankel said,
December 13, 2019 @ 6:51 pm
Can confirm. My roommate is a sysadmin.
True story, with arguably (meta-?)linguistic content. It's called "The Programmer."
(In a middle-eastern restaurant)
Me: Do you like eggplant?
Roomie: Yes
(I order a baba-ghanoush. Roomie eats it and says it's good. Then he goes into the bathroom and audibly throws up. Returns to the table with his usual smile.)
Me: What's wrong?
Roomie: Nothing's wrong.
Me: But you just threw up?
Roomie: Yes.
Me: Why did you just throw up?
Roomie: It was the eggplant. Eggplant always makes me throw up.
Me: I thought you said you liked eggplant.
Roomie: I do. But you didn't ask if it always makes me throw up.
(exeunt)
Christian Weisgerber said,
December 14, 2019 @ 7:15 am
Obligatory pointer to xkcd's "Devotion to Duty" comic:
https://xkcd.com/705/