Seeding Mars

December 13, 2019 @ 1:33 pm · Filed by under Humor

« previous post | next post »

The set-up for yesterday's SMBC:


The punchline:

The aftercomic:

The mouseover title: "Unfortunately, the breeding population of Mars was entirely sysadmins, resulting in dangerous founder effects. On the plus side, their revolution against Earth will be entirely passive-aggressive."

Not much linguistic content, and promotes unfair stereotypes of sysadmins. But it's funny enough to include.

 

December 13, 2019 @ 1:33 pm · Filed by under Humor


3 Comments »

  1. Joe said,

    December 13, 2019 @ 5:33 pm

    This one has a holiday flavor: https://community.spiceworks.com/topic/1947871-12-reasons-why-santa-is-a-sysadmin

  2. S Frankel said,

    December 13, 2019 @ 6:51 pm

    Can confirm. My roommate is a sysadmin.

    True story, with arguably (meta-?)linguistic content. It's called "The Programmer."

    (In a middle-eastern restaurant)

    Me: Do you like eggplant?

    Roomie: Yes

    (I order a baba-ghanoush. Roomie eats it and says it's good. Then he goes into the bathroom and audibly throws up. Returns to the table with his usual smile.)

    Me: What's wrong?

    Roomie: Nothing's wrong.

    Me: But you just threw up?

    Roomie: Yes.

    Me: Why did you just throw up?

    Roomie: It was the eggplant. Eggplant always makes me throw up.

    Me: I thought you said you liked eggplant.

    Roomie: I do. But you didn't ask if it always makes me throw up.

    (exeunt)

  3. Christian Weisgerber said,

    December 14, 2019 @ 7:15 am

    Obligatory pointer to xkcd's "Devotion to Duty" comic:
    https://xkcd.com/705/

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment