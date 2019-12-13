« previous post | next post »

The set-up for yesterday's SMBC:





The punchline:

The aftercomic:

The mouseover title: "Unfortunately, the breeding population of Mars was entirely sysadmins, resulting in dangerous founder effects. On the plus side, their revolution against Earth will be entirely passive-aggressive."

Not much linguistic content, and promotes unfair stereotypes of sysadmins. But it's funny enough to include.

