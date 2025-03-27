PUA, part 2
« previous post |
When I first encountered the Chinese expression "pua" several years ago, I had no idea what it meant nor how to pronounce it, so I asked my students. I wrote it on the board and pronounced it according to English phonology. They laughed and told me they thought I was saying "pǔwa 普哇", whereas they pronounce it as an English letter acronym: P-U-A.
You can hear it for yourself here.
@phuongviviyam
might start using PUA in English too #greenscreen #chinese #chineselanguage #chineselanguagelearning #gaslight #gaslighting♬ original sound – viviyam
After they educated me by telling me that "pua" stands for "pick-up-artist", and what that means, I wrote the first installment of this post.
Since "pua" is still going strong in China and is picking up some new nuances, It's time for an update, which I provide by quoting these explanations by four students of this line I picked up (!) from a random video: zhǐyào wǒ méi shàng jìn xīn jiù méiyǒu rén néng pua wǒ" 只要我沒上進心 就沒有人能pua我 ("As long as I have no ambition, no one can pua me")
Xinyan
Sun Ming
PUA initially stands for Pick-up Artists, those who study and practice techniques to attract romantic partners. But in recent years it has become a Chinese slang, meaning manipulative or emotionally abusive behavior. psychological manipulation. E.g., When our bosses or toxic partners gaslight us, we can say 別pua我！
Qianheng
The host in the video providng the context for the quoted line primarily addresses the "lying flat" (躺平) phenomenon among young Chinese people today (me and Sun Ming's generation!). Due to intense societal pressures, economic downturns, and employment challenges, many young people are choosing to reject the traditional hustle culture. Some criticize them for being "lazy" or "unmotivated" (which is essentially a form of "PUA"), but the reality is that the competition we face is fiercer than ever. For some, opting out of the relentless grind is seen as a way to pursue a happier, more balanced life.
Zhaofei
In sum, if I have no aspirations, no one can leverage them against me. Opt-out, dude.
Selected readings
- "PUA" (8/30/24)
- "'Lying flat' and 'Involution': passive-aggressive resistance" (6/4/21)
- "'Lying flat' and 'Buddha whatever' (part 2)" (6/24/21)
- "The growing supinity of Chinese youth" (7/11/23)
- "Acronyms in China" (11/2/19)
- "Chinese acronyms" (12/22/19)
- "VX in Chinese" (2/27/17)