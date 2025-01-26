« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Don Keyser]

A true tale from nearly a half century ago … prompted by reading the mox nix posting to LL.

—–

My first of three Beijing postings was 1976-78 to the U.S. Liaison Office. USLO was tiny — 25 total personnel (9 "substantive" [Chief, USLO; Deputy Chief, USLO; POL-3; ECON-3; Agricultural Attaché], the remainder a visa officer and secretaries, administrative support personnel, security officers, and communicators). Hence when USLO hosted a reception for a visiting US delegation or for another occasion, most of the staff attended.

Our POL secretary was bright, personable and capable. She had an M.A. So she was an asset at the receptions.

The day following one large reception in autumn 1976, we gathered in-house to compare notes. The secretary reported, suppressing laughter, that she had met an "interesting" Chinese guest — male, tall, athletic, nearly perfect English. She politely complimented him on his English proficiency, asking if he had studied abroad. No, he replied, he was self-taught (schools and universities were still closed owing to the Cultural Revolution) and tried to improve his English by listening to VOA and BBC. He paused for a moment and then asked if she might help him solve a small mystery. Of course, she said. He told her that he could understand standard English quite well, but often had trouble with slang expressions. For example, he said, he often heard Americans saying something that sounded like m****rf****r, but he had no idea what it meant. Could she enlighten him? She said it was an all-purpose word that was often an expletive or a way of making a thought more emphatic. And left it at that.

Well. Opportunities in those late Cultural Revolution days were exceedingly few, as in almost nil, for Chinese to engage in casual conversation with foreigners who were neither Romanian nor Albanian. So it was immediately obvious to all of us that this polished young man was one of the military intelligence officers assigned to listen in on English-language telephone conversations.

Ways of amusing ourselves were few in the weeks and months following the Tangshan earthquake when Beijing was basically shut down and most dependents were sent outside country until apartment buildings were again deemed safe and the threat of another devastating quake had diminished. So some of us decided to begin lacing our telephone conversations with a mixture of pig latin and (if you recall) the "-op" language (in which "China" comes out as "chop-i-nop-a" and "America" as "A-mop-e-rop-i-cop-a"). If our stalwart listener was purportedly baffled by m****rf****r, we figured that the odds of the listeners being able to handle mixed pig latin and -op language were vanishingly small. (Not that we were so stupid as to say anything sensitive over the phone in any case.).

Selected readings

Permalink