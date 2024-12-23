« previous post |

Benjamin Weissman, Jan Englelen, Lena Thamsen, & Neil Cohn, "Compositional Affordances of Emoji Sequences", 12/19/2024:

Abstract: Emoji have become ubiquitous in digital communication, and while research has explored how emoji communicate meaning, relatively little work has investigated the affordances of such meaning-making processes. We here investigate the constraints of emoji by testing participant preferences for emoji combinations, comparing linearly sequenced, “language-like” emoji strings to more “picture-like” analog representations of the same two emoji. Participants deemed the picture-like combinations more comprehensible and were faster to respond to them compared to the sequential emoji strings. This suggests that while in-line sequences of emoji are on the whole interpretable, combining them in a linear, side-by-side, word-like way may be relatively unnatural for the combinatorial affordances of the graphic modality.

One of the authors posted this summary:

The basic idea is this: putting pictographs in a sequence like words in writing is unnatural compared to making a single picture, which is the more natural way pictures combine information. So, we did an experiment and indeed that's what we found! [image or embed] — Neil Cohn (@neilcohn.bsky.social) December 22, 2024 at 8:34 AM

And added:

Some of these limitations to emoji combination are addressed by Emoji Kitchen created by @jenniferdaniel.bsky.social, and maybe the new AI emoji, but emoji also have constraints in their sequences that will always hamper an "emoji grammar" cognitiveresearchjournal.springeropen.com/articles/10…. [image or embed] — Neil Cohn (@neilcohn.bsky.social) December 22, 2024 at 8:34 AM

The reference there is to Neil Cohn, Jan Engelen, & Joost Schilperoord, "The grammar of emoji? Constraints on communicative pictorial sequencing", 2019:

Abstract: Emoji have become a prominent part of interactive digital communication. Here, we ask the questions: does a grammatical system govern the way people use emoji; and how do emoji interact with the grammar of written text? We conducted two experiments that asked participants to have a digital conversation with each other using only emoji (Experiment 1) or to substitute at least one emoji for a word in the sentences (Experiment 2). First, we found that the emoji-only utterances of participants remained at simplistic levels of patterning, primarily appearing as one-unit utterances (as formulaic expressions or responsive emotions) or as linear sequencing (for example, repeating the same emoji or providing an unordered list of semantically related emoji). Emoji playing grammatical roles (i.e., ‘parts-of-speech’) were minimal, and showed little consistency in ‘word order’. Second, emoji were substituted more for nouns and adjectives than verbs, while also typically conveying nonredundant information to the sentences. These findings suggest that, while emoji may follow tendencies in their interactions with grammatical structure in multimodal text-emoji productions, they lack grammatical structure on their own.

And he also added:

Because pictographs like emoji are limited in space and sequencing, I don't think they will evolve into a more complex visual language, and these ideas go back to a BBC article I wrote almost 10(!) years ago on "Will emoji become a new language?" www.bbc.com/future/artic… [image or embed] — Neil Cohn (@neilcohn.bsky.social) December 22, 2024 at 8:34 AM

And finally:

Does this mean that you can't have a language of pictures? No! Much of my research has argued that we *already* use visual languages in the natural systems people use to draw, but they aren't artificial systems where pictures mimic writing www.visuallanguagelab.com [image or embed] — Neil Cohn (@neilcohn.bsky.social) December 22, 2024 at 8:34 AM

This discussion is at least adjacent to the literature in (psycho-)linguistic theory about "linearization", which deals in various ways with various aspects of how more abstract information (conceptual, discursive, interactional, semantic, syntactic, morphological, phonological, …) gets mapped onto serially-ordered articulatory and acoustic sequences. Descriptive and theoretical differences aside, it's clear that the need for (various types of) linearization has been a crucial constraint on the (biological and cultural) evolution of language — and it's equally clear that (still or sequential) images are affected by a very different set of time/space constraints. [Note that this is completely different from the uses of "linear" in math, engineering, and statistics…]

See also "How the first letter was written", 12/5/2012 — and also this old xkcd cartoon on "Communication"…

Permalink