This is apparently from X in February of 2023, though it can now be found elsewhere:

So is ass an intensifier in "super mario level ass geological formation", or has it just been bleached into a formative for turning a phrase into a modifier?

In any case, you can learn about "Super Mario levels" here:

Levels (also known as stages or courses) are enemy and obstacle-filled romps where Mario and co. must run, jump and crouch to reach a Goal Pole. Each level is set in a specific world, which determines its theme and difficulty. Upon completing a level, it usually unlocks either another level or some sort of special building.

In Newer Super Mario Bros. Wii and Newer Super Mario Bros. Wii Plus, there are 128 total levels spanning 14 worlds, along with a few unused levels. Meanwhile, in Newer Super Mario Bros. DS, there are a total of 80 levels spanning 8 worlds.

And you can learn about Lítla Dímun here (which is also apparently the source of the picture):

Lítla Dímun is the smallest of the Faroe Islands’ 18 main islands. But though it may be tiny, the islet still has the power to influence the atmosphere.

A lenticular cloud often drapes over it like a wet, vapory blanket. These stationary clouds typically form over mountain peaks or other protruding landmasses. Lítla Dímun’s lenticular hovers above its top, occasionally spilling down over the verdant land as it reaches toward the cold sea.

I'm pretty sure that lítla means "little". As far as I can tell, Dímun is just a proper name, but someone may be able to tell us differently in the comments.

As for ass-morphology, we can start with the well-known xkcd take:

..and we follow up with some (semi-) relevant past posts:

