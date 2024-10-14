Passed
There are many euphemisms for saying that someone died, two of the most common being "passed away" and "passed on". Lately, I've been hearing more and more people announce that so-and-so simply "passed". The first few times that I heard it spoken that way, I thought it sounded strange. Now, however, I'm so accustomed to this usage that it almost sounds normal, though I'm still barely to the point of being comfortable in saying it myself.
Substituting "passed" for "passed away" or "passed on" strikes me as being a euphemism for a euphemism.
Selected readings
- "Kim Jong Il: did he 'die' or 'pass away'?" (12/20/11)
- AIO:
Here are some words related to dying:
Synonyms: Perishing, succumbing, departing, expiring, disappearing, ending, fading, passing, deceasing, failing, dropping, kicking the bucket, biting the dust, conking out, consuming, drying up
Other words: Declining, disintegrating, ebbing, fated, final, mortal, sinking, vanishing, withering
Formal words: Fatality, casualty
Moribund: A word that means dying or in the process of passing from life
Different words can evoke different reactions in people. For example, "at peace" might sound more comforting than "He is dead". End of life workers should be aware that others may take offense at the choice of words.
In a western context, some people habitually say "passed away" or "passed" and are reluctant to say "died".
Robot Therapist said,
October 14, 2024 @ 6:33 am
It means either they died, or they got through their exams.
Dave said,
October 14, 2024 @ 6:33 am
If we think "bear", etc. are euphemisms, could it be we don't even know how many times the euphemism treadmill rolled around before we wound up with the current substitutions for *h₂ŕ̥tḱos ?
Philip Taylor said,
October 14, 2024 @ 6:49 am
"Passed" still grates in my ears, but to add to the alternatives above I would add "shuffled off this mortal coil" and "gone for a Burton" .
AntC said,
October 14, 2024 @ 6:57 am
"shuffled off this mortal coil"
I have heard only in the Dead Parrot sketch or parodies/derivatives thereof.
And that sketch exercises many such euphemisms. (Gone to meet their maker; joined the choir invisible; …)
Has anybody heard "mortal coil" used non-tongue-in-cheek?
John from Cincinnati said,
October 14, 2024 @ 7:01 am
@AntC – Um, Hamlet's "To be, or not to be" soliloquy?
JimG said,
October 14, 2024 @ 7:02 am
More euphemisms:
"bought the farm"
military pilots sometimes refer to flying west into the sunset
toes-up or tits-up =dead, may also refer to machinery
Victor Mair said,
October 14, 2024 @ 7:06 am
@AntC
"Has anybody heard 'mortal coil' used non-tongue-in-cheek?"
Yes, with great pomposity.
@Philip Taylor
"'gone for a Burton'"
That's especially intriguing and synchronous in liight of Mark Liberman's immediately subsequent post.
Ebenezer Scrooge said,
October 14, 2024 @ 7:31 am
I often hear "checked out" as a euphemism for death.