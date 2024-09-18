AI-based DeepL is different
So says DeepL CEO Jarek Kutylowski.
"DeepL translation targets Taiwan as next key Asian market: CEO says AI-based model is aiming to refine nuances, politeness", Steven Borowiec, Nikkei staff writer (September 16, 2024)
DeepL Write is one thing, DeepL Translator is another. We've examined both on Language Log and are aware that the former is already deeply entrenched as a tool for composition assistance, but are less familiar with the special features of the latter.
The article by Borowiec, based on his interview with CEO Jarek Kutylowski, begins with some not very enlightening remarks about the difference between simplified characters on the mainland and traditional characters on Taiwan, attesting to the truism that CEOs and CFOs often don't know as much about the nitty-gritty technicalities of the products they sell as do the scientists and specialists they hire to make them.
The article then focuses on the business aspects of DeepL, where Kutylowski is on much firmer ground, when he tells us how many hundreds of millions of dollars investment DeepL's translation software has attracted and how many billions of dollars of valuation it has achieved.
When the conversation turns to more general concepts of different approaches to machine translation, I perked up and was all ears.
I have often exclaimed how remarkably good Google Translate is, and I'm absolutely astonished at how many different languages it can translate to and from, but DeepL is aspiring to give it a run for the money.
