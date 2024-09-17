« previous post |

Yesterday, Alejandra Caraballo tweeted:

The editor in chief of the National Review just said the N word in regards to Haitians and Megyn Kelly ignores it.

Andy McCarthy responded:

Ridiculous. @richlowry (not tagged here, natch) obviously got crossed up between 'immigrants' (short i) and migrants (long i) — started mispronouncing "migrants" with short i; instantly corrected himself with no embarrassment because it was patently a mispronunciation. Geez.

And Rich Lowry agreed:

Yep, this is exactly what happened—I began to mispronounce the word “migrants” and caught myself halfway through

Ben Zimmer emailed me:

Got sent this from a friend, who was hoping to see some analysis of whether the initial consonant on the misspeak here is /m/ or /n/. (Since the previous consonant is the final /n/ in "Haitian," there may be some gestural overlap.)

Here's the full clip from Alejandra Caraballo's tweet:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

A transcript of Lowry's part of the clip:

I love- I think it was in- in that interview

where Dana Bash says ((you know))

"police have gone through eleven months of recordings of calls

and they've only found two Springfield residents calling

to complain about Haitian ((??)) n- m- uh migrants

taking

geese

from ponds, only two calls and

I think one lesson of this whole story

people don't care about geese

people really hate geese

you know they- they-

all things considered I think

people'd prefer Haitian migrants

to come and take the geese off the golf course, right

So it's- it's pets- it's uh the cats and dogs that's become the-

the standard, gee- geese clearly don't matter

And the contested phrase:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

to complain about Haitian ((??)) n- m- uh migrants

Just the part that I've transcribed as "Haitian ((???))", with a spectrogram:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

It's easy to hear (and see) why Caraballo heard and wrote what she did — phonetically, ((???))) is clearly [ˡnɪgɚ].

The /nn/ nasal reflex of "Haitian n…" is 95 milliseconds long, and thus clearly represents a sequence of a syllable-final and a syllable-initial nasal. The stable acoustics of the nasal murmur isn't consistent with re-articulation from /n/ to /m/ part-way through. And the formant transitions from the nasal consonant into the following [ɪ] vowel (F2 starting at 1900 Hz) indicate a coronal rather than labial place of articulation.

That conclusion is made more persuasive by comparing the next bits, where Lowry produces a sequence of false starts that might be transcribed phonetically as [n- mʔ- ə-] before going on to say "migrants":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

So McCarthy's explanation is wrong: Lowry did not "[start] mispronouncing 'migrants' with short i".

However, Lowry is clearly in speech-error mode, and what he said after "Haitian" is clearly a substitution for "migrants", and "immigration" does offer a confusable phoneme sequence.

So what he said is clear, in phonetic terms: it was [ˡnɪgɚ]. As for why he said it, there's a range of explanations from a word-substitution error, perhaps of the Freudian slip variety, to an innocent phonemic scramble of the general type that McCarthy proposes.

Permalink