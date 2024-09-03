« previous post |

Shawn McCreesh, "Meandering? Off-Script? Trump Insists His ‘Weave’ Is Oratorical Genius." NYT 9/1/2024:

For weeks, former President Donald J. Trump’s advisers have urged him to be more disciplined and to stop straying off-message.

But on Friday, while speaking at a rally in Johnstown, Pa., Mr. Trump insisted that his oratory is not a campaign distraction but rather a rhetorical triumph.

“You know, I do the weave,” he said. “You know what the weave is? I’ll talk about like nine different things, and they all come back brilliantly together, and it’s like, friends of mine that are, like, English professors, they say, ‘It’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen.’”

This is (a version of) one of the points that I've made over the years in (too many) posts about Trump's speaking style. Back in 2015, Geoff Pullum posted about "Trump's aphasia", and I responded:

Geoff Pullum uses terms like "aphasia", and phrases like "I don't think there's any structure in there", in describing a quoted passage from Donald Trump's 7/21/2015 speech in Sun City SC. But in my opinion, he's been misled by a notorious problem: the apparent incoherence of much transcribed extemporized speech, even when the same material is completely comprehensible and even eloquent in audio or audio-visual form.

This apparent incoherence has two main causes: false starts and parentheticals. Both are effectively signaled in speaking — by prosody along with gesture, posture, and gaze — and therefore largely factored out by listeners. But in textual form, the cues are gone, and we lose the thread.

And in some of these posts, I've been tempted to use the term "weave" to describe the result, since the repeated layers of false starts and parentheticals are a bit like the patterns of overlaid and intersecting threads in woven fabric. "Thread" is a standard metaphor for connected topics in discourse, and for connected processes in computing — as in my phrase "we lose the thread".

I've always rejected the "weave" metaphor for Trump's rhetorical style, because his tissue of "threads" is so chaotic and irregular — though as I wrote in 2015,

Overall, I think the passage is entirely comprehensible, and in the context of the speech as a whole, even eloquent. The false starts and parentheticals may actually make the speech better, at least for people who are open to liking Trump and endorsing his ideas, by giving an impression of enthusiasm and genuineness.

As I've noted before, there are some better metaphors for this discourse style in a 19th-century poem by Arthur Hugh Clough:

Spare me, O mistress of Song! nor bid me remember minutely

All that was said and done o'er the well-mixed tempting toddy;

How were healths proposed and drunk 'with all the honours,'

Glasses and bonnets waving, and three-times-three thrice over,

Queen, and Prince, and Army, and Landlords all, and Keepers;

Bid me not, grammar defying, repeat from grammar-defiers

Long constructions strange and plusquam-Thucydidean;

Tell how, as sudden torrent in time of speat in the mountain

Hurries six ways at once, and takes at last to the roughest,

Or as the practised rider at Astley's or Franconi's

Skilfully, boldly bestrides many steeds at once in the gallop,

Crossing from this to that, with one leg here, one yonder,

So, less skilful, but equally bold, and wild as the torrent,

All through sentences six at a time, unsuspecting of syntax,

Hurried the lively good-will and garrulous tale of Sir Hector.

Trump is a teetotaler, but many others over the years have associated Trump's speeches with "the well-mixed tempting toddy" — see the many skits from 2015 linked here, where comedians lip-sync his recordings in the persona of "your drunk neighbor", "some wasted guy", "your drunk frat bro", etc. And there's an MSNBC news interview with John McWhorter in 2019, "Linguist Expert: President Donald Trump Sounds Like Your Beer-Swilling Uncle".

FWIW, here's the passage from the 8/30/2024 Johnstown rally where Trump praises his "weave", along with some prior context:

But to show you how bad the fake news is

some of the gold star families

you probably read this over the last couple of days

you know a lot of people say

"sir don't hit down, don't hit down on them the fake news"

"don't hit down sir, don't even mention-"

I said "should I mention it?"

"Don't hit down"

Well when it became sort of a story so I always like to mention it

cause it you don't mention it, our supporters

don't really know what to believe and they sort of believe this stuff

So the gold star families and uh

incredible people

and I got to know them because uh

thirteen families who were-

as you know lost a loved one

in Afghanistan

so needlessly

because we have incompetent-

we have an incompetent president

and vice president

grossly incompetent, and we had Milley and these incompetent generals

that should have been fired immediately not one person was fired over Afghanistan.

And by the way Russia saw that,

they went into Ukraine

because they said I had no idea that the United States was so stupid.

So-

and you know when I was running that I spoke to the leader

of the Taliban, he run- they run the whole deal

and I said "Abdul don't even think- don't do it Abdul don't do it"

because they were shooting- they were killing our people

and they were really killing them previous to me-

Obama- they were

killing them in the Obama administration and with Biden.

Biden.

But uh how did he do in the debate?

Friend of mine said

"Sir what did you do you ch-"

I said "How good was I tonight?" "Sir,"

"you probably got him thrown out"

"now you're going to have to run against somebody new."

I said "I don't care, I have to do what I have to do

we have to do what we have to do, right?".

And I look forward to the debate with her.

But what happened so with Afghanistan-

you know I do the weave.

You know what the weave is?

I'll talk about like nine different things and they all come back brilliantly together.

And it's like-

and friends of mine that are like English professors they say

"It's the most brilliant thing I've ever seen."

And- but the fake news, you know what they say?

"He rambled."

It's not rambling.

When you have- what you do is you get off a subject to

mention another little tidbit

and you get back onto the subject

and you go through this and you do it for two hours

and you don't even mispronounce one word.

And they say he had a hundred thousand people-

you know New Jersey we had a hundred and seven thousand people

they never like to report it so I say it but

in Wildwood New Jersey they announced a hundred and seven thousand people

and then they say-

well look at this, I mean if you gave me a big arena I would have-

we would've said {audio breakup}

But it is rather- you know but they say

as he rambled but in Afghanistan-

so what happens is you

take the wonderful families

[…]

I don't think that the Greeks (or later theorists of rhetoric) had a word for this kind of "weave". The technique is hardly Donald Trump's invention, but maybe we should adopt his term.

At least I think his use (and definition) of the term is original, though the metaphor is is Out There…

Update — more mass-media commentary, mostly (too?) negative, as are the comments on social media…

