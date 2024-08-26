« previous post |

Why wouldn't we choose

a leader who's tough,

tested,

and

a total badass.

The valence of the term badass is ambiguous. Wikipedia gives two glosses:

1. (US, sometimes considered vulgar, slang, negative connotation) A belligerent or mean person; a person with an unpleasantly extreme appearance, attitudes, or behavior.

2. (US, sometimes considered vulgar, slang, positive connotation) A person considered impressive due to courage, skill, daring, audacity, and/or toughness.

The OED defines the noun as "A tough, aggressive, intimidating, or uncompromising person", and the adjective form as "Belligerent or intimidating; ruthless; tough. Also as a general term of approval: formidable, superlative", with a link to the entry for bad IV.13:

Originally in African American usage. Of a person: (originally) dangerous or menacing to a degree which inspires awe or admiration; impressively tough, uncompromising, or combative; (in later use also) possessing other desirable attributes to an impressive degree; esp. formidably skilled.

It seems to me that the positively-evaluated form of badass has become increasingly common, especially as a term of praise for women. As a first step in checking current usage, I took 50 examples at random from the 1,920 instances in the Corpus of Contemporary American English.

22 (44%) were applied to women, 14 (28%) to men, 1 was ambiguous, and 13 were non-human (stapler, belt buckle, sword, dragons, moment, …) Essentially all of the examples seemed to be positively evaluated, or at least a sign of admiration.

It looks to me as if searches on current social-media platforms (X, bluesky…) give similar results…

A small sample of the female-associated examples from COCA:

Mia, you are so much like your father. Out on that field, so badass. I'm so proud of you.

I think the only legitimate reason to ban that catsuit, it was so badass that it gave her psychological advantage on the court.

Your girl seems like a serious badass.

Geraldine, you are such a badass.

That is, while she realizes nothing will make them stop believing in monsters, it's much easier to make them believe she's enough of a badass to take them.

"We get beat by J.Lo. She's a badass pirate," he added.

Female roles have continued to adapt and evolve and thanks to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, yes, even blondes can be badass monster killers.

As far as girls go, I have a really badass personality. I'm smart and I can be really funny and interesting and I can go toe-to-toe with anybody in a conversation.

Here's one worth a bit more context — "On Feeling (A Little Bit) Like A Badass", Simple Lovely 9/14/2012.

