"I" again?
« previous post |
From Bill Clinton's 2024 DNC speech:
I mean look,
what does their opponent do with his voice? He mostly
talks about himself
right?
So the next time you
hear him, don't count the lies.
Count the I's.
Count the I's.
His
vendettas, his vengeance,
his complaints,
his conspiracies.
He's like one of those tenors
opening up
before he walks out on stage like I did, trying to get his
lungs open by singing, "Me, me, me, me, me, me."
This evokes the long series of false pundit assertions about Barack Obama, especially by George F. Will, from June 2019 to May 2012 and beyond.
Will's assertions about Obama's pronoun frequency were shameless lies, but they were irrelevant to his larger point anyhow, since first-person pronoun usage is not a good metric for egocentricity or narcissism or whatever. See the discussion about Chris Christie's pronouns in "First Person Singular, Redemption Plea Edition" (1/11/2014), or the more general discussion by Jamie Pennebaker in "What is 'I' saying?" (8/9/2009).
Putting aside the pragmatics and social psychology of pronoun use, Geoff Pullum suggested that I might count
[U]ses of (wordforms of) the first-person singular pronoun lexeme in (i) speeches by Harris and (ii) speeches by Trump. Tailor-made for a Breakfast Experiment™.
So here we go — but I'll add Clinton's DNC speech to the project.
|Donald Trump RNC2024:
|12586 words, 265 I's (2.1%), 348 FPSP (2.8%)
|Kamala Harris DNC2024:
|3697 words, 83 I's (2.2%), 127 FPSP (3.4%)
|Bill Clinton DNC2024:
|2458 words, 66 I's (2.75%), 88 FPSP (3.6%)
I'll spare you the counts and percentages for the many other speeches by these personalities that I've analyzed, but suffice it to say that Bill Clinton's jibe is not empirically supported — at least in terms of pronoun counts.
A more sophisticated analysis (perhaps of a different data source) might yield a different answer. I didn't count "his vendettas, his vengeance, his complaints, his conspiracies". But here as elsewhere, crude pronoun counts are not easily mapped to personality dimensions.
Cervantes said,
August 23, 2024 @ 8:17 am
Well okay, but Clinton's assertion that Orange Julius mostly talks about himself is certainly true. "Count the Is" is essentially metaphorical, he isn't literally asking us to do it. And the bit about warming up with "me me me me" is a joke.
Laura Morland said,
August 23, 2024 @ 8:18 am
Interesting Breakfast Experiment!
I'm curious: from the Bill Clinton data set, did you eliminate the 2 uses of "I" referring to KH's opponent ("Count the I's")?
And I would argue that the filler phrase "I mean" is usually semantically equivalent to "you know" and not truly self-referential.
Daniel Deutsch said,
August 23, 2024 @ 8:48 am
When I heard Clinton’s speech, I started a countdown clock waiting for Mark Liberman to write about this.
J.W. Brewer said,
August 23, 2024 @ 8:50 am
I am delighted to see Geoff Pullum giving us new Language Log posts, even if at one remove.