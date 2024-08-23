« previous post |

From Bill Clinton's 2024 DNC speech:

I mean look,

what does their opponent do with his voice? He mostly

talks about himself

right?

So the next time you

hear him, don't count the lies.

Count the I's.

Count the I's.

His

vendettas, his vengeance,

his complaints,

his conspiracies.

He's like one of those tenors

opening up

before he walks out on stage like I did, trying to get his

lungs open by singing, "Me, me, me, me, me, me."

This evokes the long series of false pundit assertions about Barack Obama, especially by George F. Will, from June 2019 to May 2012 and beyond.

Will's assertions about Obama's pronoun frequency were shameless lies, but they were irrelevant to his larger point anyhow, since first-person pronoun usage is not a good metric for egocentricity or narcissism or whatever. See the discussion about Chris Christie's pronouns in "First Person Singular, Redemption Plea Edition" (1/11/2014), or the more general discussion by Jamie Pennebaker in "What is 'I' saying?" (8/9/2009).

Putting aside the pragmatics and social psychology of pronoun use, Geoff Pullum suggested that I might count

[U]ses of (wordforms of) the first-person singular pronoun lexeme in (i) speeches by Harris and (ii) speeches by Trump. Tailor-made for a Breakfast Experiment™.

So here we go — but I'll add Clinton's DNC speech to the project.

Donald Trump RNC2024: 12586 words, 265 I's (2.1%), 348 FPSP (2.8%) Kamala Harris DNC2024: 3697 words, 83 I's (2.2%), 127 FPSP (3.4%) Bill Clinton DNC2024: 2458 words, 66 I's (2.75%), 88 FPSP (3.6%)

I'll spare you the counts and percentages for the many other speeches by these personalities that I've analyzed, but suffice it to say that Bill Clinton's jibe is not empirically supported — at least in terms of pronoun counts.

A more sophisticated analysis (perhaps of a different data source) might yield a different answer. I didn't count "his vendettas, his vengeance, his complaints, his conspiracies". But here as elsewhere, crude pronoun counts are not easily mapped to personality dimensions.

