(…and also more /bl/ lenition…)

For the latest problematic clip from J.D. Vance's past, see Hafiz Rashid, "J.D. Vance Bashed Immigration With Podcast Host Who Advocated for Rape", TNR 8/15/2024:

J.D. Vance’s 2021 appearance on a podcast episode is drawing some negative attention thanks to the extremist views of its host, as well as Vance’s own comments.

The podcast, Jack Murphy Live, interviewed Vance before his run for the Senate in Ohio. The host Jack Murphy, whose real name is John Goldman, has a history of expressing abhorrent views on rape and immigration.

In one since-deleted blog post, Murphy wrote that “behind even the most ardent feminist facade is a deep desire to be dominated and even degraded,” adding that “rape is the best therapy for the problem. Feminists need rape.” […]

Vance’s comments on Murphy’s podcast also decried what he believed were the negative aspects of immigration.

“You had this massive wave of Italian, Irish, and German immigration right? And that had its problems, its consequences,” Vance told Murphy. “You had higher crime rates, you had these ethnic enclaves, you had inter-ethnic conflict in the country where you really hadn’t had that before.”

The story has also been picked up by at least one overseas outlet so far — Alana Loftus, "JD Vance blames higher crime rates on 'wave of Irish immigration' in resurfaced clip", Irish Star 8/15/2024. But this is Language Log, not Political-Self-Foot-Shooting Log, so my focus will be on the some characteristics of how Vance talks in that podcast, not on the political content.

The source of the fuss is a tweet by Jacqueline Sweet, viewed 2.7 million times so far:

JD Vance in 2021, while discussing earlier waves of immigration to the US: "You had this massive wave of Italian, Irish and German immigration and that had its problems, its consequences. You had higher crime rates, you had these ethnic enclaves, you had inter-ethnic conflict in… pic.twitter.com/SQNPwaPBLx — Jacqueline Sweet (@JSweetLI) August 15, 2024

yeah you know I- I think it's one of those things that's evolved over time, right

so- so obviously you had this massive wage-

wave of Italian- primarily (like-) Italian uh Irish and German immigration, right

and- and- and that had- had it's problems

right it- it had its consequences you had

higher crime rates, you had these sort of ethnic enclaves developing

you had inter-ethnic conflict in the country where you really hadn't had that ((before))

The main thing that struck me (linguistically) about this clip was the rapidly-repeated phrase-initial words — for some past discussion, see "Fluent 'disfluencies' again" (9/3/2022) and the posts linked therein.

But transcribing the passage, I was also struck by the pronunciation of "problems", which is reduced to (something close to) a single phonetic syllable — reminiscent of the things happening to /b/-initial syllables in (some performances of) "Probably":

Zeroing in on the performance of "problems":

This "fluent disfluency" is not an isolated phenomenon — another semi-random sample, starting around 25:22.6 in the same interview:

right I mean that I think that there- there are two different ideas here right

so- so one is- is like

you know I- I-

there's this guy Curtis Yarvin

who's written um about some of these things

and so- so one is to basically accept

that this entire thing is going to fall in on itself right

Let me make clear that I'm not criticizing J.D. Vance's speech style. Most people exhibit similar behavior — and as I noted about one of the speakers quoted in "Fluent 'disfluencies' again" (9/3/2022)

I should emphasize that General Ryder is a fluent and effective speaker, as you'd expect for someone appointed to be Pentagon Press Secretary. Although there's a lot of individual and contextual variation in the relative frequency and phrasal distribution of the different sorts of "disfluencies", good communicators often provide plenty of data.

