Holly Ramer, "There’s an apostrophe battle brewing among grammar nerds. Is it Harris’ or Harris’s?", AP News 8/13/2024:

Whatever possessed Vice President Kamala Harris to pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, it probably wasn’t a desire to inflame arguments about apostrophes. But it doesn’t take much to get grammar nerds fired up.

“The lower the stakes, the bigger the fight,” said Ron Woloshun, a creative director and digital marketer in California who jumped into the fray on social media less than an hour after Harris selected Walz last week to offer his take on possessive proper nouns.

The Associated Press Stylebook says “use only an apostrophe” for singular proper names ending in S: Dickens’ novels, Hercules’ labors, Jesus’ life. But not everyone agrees.

Debate about possessive proper names ending in S started soon after President Joe Biden cleared the way for Harris to run last month. Is it Harris’ or Harris’s? But the selection of Walz with his sounds-like-an-s surname really ramped it up, said Benjamin Dreyer, the retired copy chief at Random House and author of “Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style”.

My initial reaction is the traditional linguists' complaint — this is just a fuss about spelling conventions, and has nothing to do with "grammar". But there's at least an overlap with morphophonology, which emerges as the AP article proceeds:

Dreyer was inundated with questions within minutes of the announcement, which came while he was at the dentist.

“I was like, ‘All right, everybody just has to chill. I’ll be home in a little while and I can get to my desk,’” he said.

While there is widespread agreement that Walz’s is correct, confusion persists about Harris’ vs. Harris’s. Dreyer’s verdict? Add the ’s.

“To set the ’s is just simpler, and then you can take your valuable brain cells and apply them to more important things,” he said.

Woloshun chimed in with a similar opinion on the social platform X, where apostrophes are being thrown around like hand grenades. “The rule is simple: If you say the S, spell the S,” he argued.

That puts them on the same side as The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal — and at odds with AP.

What does Woloshun mean by "say the S"?

If you're talking (not writing) about "Harris'(s) first name", you'd pronounce it with three syllables, not two, no matter how you spell it: /ˈheɹəsɪz/ in IPAish. At least I would.

This is a general fact about English morphophonology — both plural /s/ and possessive /s/ are (generally) pronounced as /ɪz/ after words ending in /s, z, ʃ, z, tʃ, dʒ/.

Except not always. The possessive of a (regular) plural is pronounced the same as the plural — if we're talking about a nest belonging to some ants, it's the /ˈænts/ nest, not the /ˈæntsɪz/ nest. That's an interesting fact worth exploring, but it's not relevant to the possessive form of names ending in /s, z, ʃ, z, tʃ, dʒ/.

However, there's an additional historical complication, which again emerges later in the AP article:

Timothy Pulju, a senior lecturer in linguistics at Dartmouth College, said that until the 17th or 18th century, the possessive of proper names ending in S — such as Jesus or Moses — often was simply the name itself with no apostrophe or additional S. Eventually, the apostrophe was added (Jesus’ or Moses’) to denote possession, though the pronunciation remained the same.

“That became kind of the standard that I was taught and adhere to, even though in retrospect, I don’t think it’s a great standard,” he said.

That’s because linguists view writing as a representation of speech, and speech has changed since then. Pulju said he expects the ’s form to become dominant eventually. But for now, he — along with the Merriam-Webster dictionary — says either way is acceptable.

FWIW, I agree with Dreyer, Woloshun, and Pulju. But English orthography is irrational in so many ways that one more divergence between pronunciation and spelling is not worth fussing about.

For another interesting linguistic aspect of English possessives, see

"A correlate of animacy", 9/27/2008

"The genitive of lifeless things", 10/11/2009

"Mechanisms for gradual language change", 2/9/2014

Update — Bob Moore laid out a somewhat different take on Facebook:

For English grammar nerds only: What is the possessive of Harris, Harris's or Harris'? I am shocked to learn that the AP style guide says that if a singular noun ends in s, the possessive is always formed simply by adding ' (apostrophe). In the dark ages, when I was taught "proper" grammar, the rule I learned was the possessive of any singular noun is formed by adding 's, however the noun ends. In recent years, however, I have noticed that in informal language, the possessive of some singular nouns ending in s can be pronounced just like the base noun, which would be written by just adding '.

But I don't think this works for all nouns ending in s, as the AP would have it. To get super nerdy, I believe that the possessive of a singular noun ending in s can only be pronounced the same as the base noun if removing the final s leaves a phonologically possible word. It may come as a surprise to some, but not all sound sequences possible in a language can be single words in the language. To take a simple example, batman is a word in English, but tman not only isn't a word, it couldn't be an English word, because it's impossible for native English speakers to pronounce. English has other sorts of restrictions on possible words that are not exactly impossible to pronounce, but just don't seem natural. As far as I can tell one of these restrictions is that an English word can't end in a short i. So if you try to take the s off the end of Harris, you are left with Harri ending in a short i, which is not a phonologically possible word in English.

So how does this affect how the possessives of singular nouns can be formed? Consider the name of a guy I used to work with, Dave Wilkins. If I wanted to say I was going to his house, I could say either, I'm going to Dave Wilkins's house, or, I am going to Dave Wilkins' house. Either one sounds fine to me. But this works because Wilkin would be a phonologically possible word of English. I never heard of anyone with that name, but if I did, it would sound perfectly natural. So it's almost like I am pretending my former colleague's name is Wilkin, and forming the possessive like most singular nouns do, by adding 's to get Wilkin's, which would be pronounced exactly like Wilkins'.

This doesn't work in the case of Harris, because Harri ending in short i is not a possible name in English, so Harris' with a short i is not a possible possessive in English.

I agree with Bob that both pronunciations are possible with a name like "Wilkins" — though this doesn't generalize for me to all other proper names ending in /s, z, ʃ, z, tʃ, dʒ/ after something that could stand alone as a possible word, like "Case" or "Texas", and even those whose pronunciation could be analyzed to have an /s/ affix, like "Wicks" or "Schwartz".

