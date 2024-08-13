The Sinitic Word for "million" in Southeast Asian Mandarin, part 2
« previous post |
[This is a guest post by Liam Kelley.]
Looking up "triệu" in this Nom dictionary brings up an example from a line in a work that appears to date from the early twentieth century that states: "The soul of the 4,000-year-old country has yet to awaken. The 25 million [triệu兆 ] people are still deep in slumber."
There was definitely modern Mandarin terminology that entered classical Chinese in Vietnam at that time (I haven't looked at many Nom texts from that period so I can't say about Mandarin terms in the spoken language, but it would make sense that some would be there too), and the topic here (soul of a country/nation, awakening from sleep) is the type of new nationalist concepts that spread from Japan/China to Vietnam at that time.
So, I don't know where exactly triệu comes from, but between what the author of this post wrote and this tidbit of information here, I would bet my money on it being a term that was in circulation in Mandarin/Southeast Asian circles in the nineteenth century.
Selected readings
- "The Sinitic Word for 'million' in Southeast Asian Mandarin" (8/10/24)
- "Unspecified large number" (8/7/09)
- "The cognitive technology of number" (7/11/08)
Victor Mair said,
August 13, 2024 @ 8:56 am
From Steve O'Harrow:
It looks pretty solid that "triệu" using the Chinese character 兆 (zhào "Mega?" in modern Mandarin) has been in the Vietnamese vernacular vocabulary for at least a century and probably more like 150+ years, if not before.
`I have personally never read any text from Việt Nam (in either Nôm or Hán) in which any single term for "million" appears, so how far back the use of 兆 can be dated is entirely up in the air as for as I can see.