« previous post |

Marilyn Singer is reponsible for the local (re-)invention of "Reverso Poetry: Writing Verse in Reverse":

A reverso is a poem with two halves. In a reverso, the second half reverses the lines from the first half, with changes only in punctuation and capitalization — and it has to say something completely different from the first half (otherwise it becomes what one blogger’s kid called a “same-o.”)

Wikipedia uses the term "Reversible poem", and tells us that

A reversible poem, also called a palindrome poem or a reverso poem, is a poem that can be read both forwards and backwards, with a different meaning in each direction, like this:

Initial order Reversed order The world is doomed We can save the world I cannot believe that I cannot believe that We can save the world The world is doomed

Reversible poems, called hui-wen shih poems, were a Classical Chinese artform. The most famous poet using this style was the 4th-century poet Su Hui, who wrote an untitled poem now called "<u" (Chinese: 璇璣圖; pinyin: xuán jī tú).This poem contains 841 characters in a square grid that can be read backwards, forwards, and diagonally, with new and sometimes contradictory meanings in each direction.[2] Reversible poems in Chinese may depend not only on the words themselves, but also on the tone to produce a sense of poetry. Beginning in the 1920s, punctuation (which is uncommon in Chinese) was sometimes added to clarify Chinese palindromic poems.

The focus of this post is Brian Bilston's Reverso Poem "Refugees".

The last three (of 24) lines, in top-down order:

A place should only belong to those who are born there

Do not be so stupid to think that

The world can be looked at another way

And in bottom-up order:

The world can be looked at another way

Do not be so stupid to think that

A place should only belong to those who are born there

In verbal as opposed to textual form, the differences will not be punctuation and capitalization, but rather timing, pitch, voice quality, and other aspects of prosodic interpretation (syntactic as well as rhetorical…).

Those last/first three lines, as read by Simon Clark:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Simon Clark's whole reading:



Permalink