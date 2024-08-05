« previous post |

…vs. having a video conversation with her…

Attachment ambiguity of the week: "RFK Jr. says he dumped dead bear in Central Park after ditching plan to skin it in bizarre video with Roseanne Barr", NY Post 8/4/2024.



The Berkeley Neural Parser thinks that he planned to skin the bear in a video with Rosanne Barr:

(Presumably with her as co-skinner with him, not co-skinnee with the bear…)

But of course the headline writer meant for the PP "with Rosanne Barr" to modify "a bizarre video", and for the resulting PP "in a bizarre video with Rosanne Barr" to modify "RFK Jr. says [he dumped dead bear in Central Park after ditching plan to skin it]".

SpaCy comes to the same conclusion.

[h/t J.W. Brewer]

