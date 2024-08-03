Mongolian text-to-speech, online transliterator of Cyrillic to classical script

From IA:

By way of introduction to what you see below under the asterisks, regarding the (not-always) technical reasons for the paucity of webpages in Mongolian script, see some of the comments here, especially the one at the top (Greg Pringle).

I might mention that the president of Mongolia's webpage in Mongolian script — which he links to — only displays correctly for me in Chrome, not in Firefox and not on my iPhone (Safari).

*******
 
Google Translate (set to: English –> (Cyrillic) Mongolian), no audio
 
Transliterate Cyrillic Mongolian to classical Mongolian
 
Websites in classical Mongolian
 
(Cyrillic) Mongolian TTS — the brief video demonstration here is veyr impressive
 
These are awe-inspiring resources.

 

