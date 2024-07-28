« previous post |

In last Friday's post ("Annals of intervocalic coronal reduction"), I presented a case from 2015 where Donald Trump pronounced "president" as if it were "prison". This provoked a lot of interesting commentary about the nature and prevalence of various reduced pronunciations of that word, and so I thought I'd add a bit more evidence to the discussion. As I noted a few months ago ("'There's no T in Scranton'", 3/10/2024)

Shuang Li's INTERVIEW: NPR Media Dialog Transcripts dataset […] contains 3,199,859 transcribed turns from 105,817 NPR podcasts, comprising more than 10,648 hours. That dataset is just the transcripts, but some years ago, Jiahong Yuan and I downloaded the audio and aligned it with the texts. And I wrote a simple search script […]

Running that script to search for the word string "president of the united states" turns up 2,443 phrasal clips, from which I selected 12 (literally) at random.

[I chose a consistent context because the often-extreme across-word co-articulation in spontaneous speech means that the last syllable or two of "president" may overlap with what follows, wherefore I've included "…of the united" in the audio clips…]



Listen and see what you think — you can also download the audio and examine it with your favorite acoustic analysis programs.

(1) Your browser does not support the audio element. (2) Your browser does not support the audio element. (3) Your browser does not support the audio element. (4) Your browser does not support the audio element. (5) Your browser does not support the audio element. (6) Your browser does not support the audio element. (7) Your browser does not support the audio element. (8) Your browser does not support the audio element. (9) Your browser does not support the audio element. (10) Your browser does not support the audio element. (11) Your browser does not support the audio element. (12) Your browser does not support the audio element.

This is yet another example of a problem documented in multiple earlier posts (see below), and discussed more formally in my 2018 book chapter "Towards Progress in Theories of Language Sound Structure". Speech production maps discrete symbolic phonology onto continuous articulatory and acoustic signals, in a way that depends on language and dialect as well as linguistic and communicative context — and a lot of that process can't be coherently described by traditional symbolic allophony.

