"China deploys censors to create socialist AI: Large language models are being tested by officials to ensure their systems ‘embody core socialist values’", by Ryan McMorrow and Tina Hu in Beijing, Financial Times (July 17 2024)

Chinese government officials are testing artificial intelligence companies’ large language models to ensure their systems “embody core socialist values”, in the latest expansion of the country’s censorship regime.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), a powerful internet overseer, has forced large tech companies and AI start-ups including ByteDance, Alibaba, Moonshot and 01.AI to take part in a mandatory government review of their AI models, according to multiple people involved in the process.

The effort involves batch-testing an LLM’s responses to a litany of questions, according to those with knowledge of the process, with many of them related to China’s political sensitivities and its President Xi Jinping.

The basic premises under which the testing is being carried out ensure that China's AI efforts will end in abject failure:

Two decades after introducing a “great firewall” to block foreign websites and other information deemed harmful by the ruling Communist party, China is putting in place the world’s toughest regulatory regime to govern AI and the content it generates.

The CAC has “a special team doing this, they came to our office and sat in our conference room to do the audit”, said an employee at a Hangzhou-based AI company, who asked not to be named.

“We didn’t pass the first time; the reason wasn’t very clear so we had to go and talk to our peers,” the person said. “It takes a bit of guessing and adjusting. We passed the second time but the whole process took months.”

So you fail but don't know why you failed, you pass but don't know why you passed. Par for the course with anything ideologically imbued in China. That leaves you guessing and eternally hesitant to do anything truly creative.

Self-censorship: that's the name of the game in the PRC.

The filtering begins with weeding out problematic information from training data and building a database of sensitive keywords. China’s operational guidance to AI companies published in February says AI groups need to collect thousands of sensitive keywords and questions that violate “core socialist values”, such as “inciting the subversion of state power” or “undermining national unity”. The sensitive keywords are supposed to be updated weekly.

Users of PRC AI proucts spot their weaknesses immediately:

The result is visible to users of China’s AI chatbots. Queries around sensitive topics such as what happened on June 4 1989 — the date of the Tiananmen Square massacre — or whether Xi looks like Winnie the Pooh, an internet meme, are rejected by most Chinese chatbots. Baidu’s Ernie chatbot tells users to “try a different question” while Alibaba’s Tongyi Qianwen responds: “I have not yet learned how to answer this question. I will keep studying to better serve you.”

Nauseatingly useless.

It gets even worse when you start to look at the hyper-sensitive matter of the mind of Xi Jinping:

…Beijing has rolled out an AI chatbot based on a new model on the Chinese president’s political philosophy known as “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”, as well as other official literature provided by the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Then it gets really funny when the authorities try to think of ways to make the system seem not entirely resistant to inquiries regarding political topics:

The CAC has introduced limits on the number of questions LLMs can decline during the safety tests, according to staff at groups that help tech companies navigate the process. The quasi-national standards unveiled in February say LLMs should not reject more than 5 per cent of the questions put to them.

LOL! If, heaven forbid, I had to live in the the PRC, I could defeat the system very easily: I would just keep asking difficult political questions, such as the treatment of Uyghurs and Tibetans and policies regarding languages other than Mandarin. But then the system would undoubtedly report ME for being obstreperous, and I would be brought in to drink tea.

The safest policy, one that has been adopted by some LLM companies, is just to reject all questions that touch upon Xi Jinping. Another is to ensure that their chatbots can only supply answers that are certifiably safe by government censors.

AI with socialist characteristics reminds me of mathematics with socialist characteristics, physics with socialist characteristics, chemistry with socialist characteristics, English literature studies with socialist characteristics… — all bound to fail miserably.

