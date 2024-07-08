Another meme collision

Today's SMBC:

The mouseover text: "Wishing I had just taken this job instead of joking about it."

The aftercomic:

For more, check out anything by Ray Kurzweil

12 Comments »

  1. tudza said,

    July 8, 2024 @ 1:27 pm

    Hey Abot!

  2. Benjamin E. Orsatti said,

    July 8, 2024 @ 3:12 pm

    I guess that means tudza's on first.

  3. bks said,

    July 9, 2024 @ 5:06 am

    Preachers are the low-hanging fruit to be plucked by LLM. For that calling hallucinations are a feature, not a bug.

  4. Benjamin E. Orsatti said,

    July 9, 2024 @ 6:53 am

    Bks,

    AI-drafted sermons? Nah; LLM's don't have access to the necessary "training data". AI can't pray.

  5. Philip Taylor said,

    July 9, 2024 @ 7:06 am

    Don't you believe it, Benjamin —
    Self : "Please write a sermon condemning fornication"
    Chatgpt:

    **Title: The Call to Purity: A Sermon Condemning Fornication**

    **Introduction**

    Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ,

    Today, we gather to reflect upon a topic that weighs heavily on our spiritual well-being and societal health— fornication. The Word of God speaks clearly and consistently about the importance of sexual purity and the sanctity of our bodies. As we delve into the Scriptures, let us open our hearts to the truth and the transformative power of God’s Word.

    **Scriptural Foundation**

    Let us turn to 1 Corinthians 6:18-20 (NIV), where the Apostle Paul admonishes the church in Corinth:
    “Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body, but whoever sins sexually, sins against their own body. Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honour God with your bodies.”

    **The Sanctity of Our Bodies**

    Our bodies are not mere vessels for our desires; they are temples of the Holy Spirit. When we engage in fornication, we defile this sacred temple. It is an act that goes against God’s design for our bodies and our lives. God created sex to be a beautiful and sacred expression of love within the covenant of marriage. Outside of this covenant, it becomes a source of pain, brokenness, and separation from God.

    **The Consequences of Fornication**

    Fornication is not merely a personal sin; it has far-reaching consequences. It affects our relationship with God, our relationship with others, and our own sense of self-worth. In Hebrews 13:4 (NIV), we are reminded:
    “Marriage should be honoured by all, and the marriage bed kept pure, for God will judge the adulterer and all the sexually immoral.”

    Fornication leads to a cycle of guilt and shame, it can damage our ability to form healthy, committed relationships, and it often results in emotional and spiritual turmoil. God’s judgment on sexual immorality is clear, and it is out of His love for us that He warns us to steer clear of such actions.

    **The Call to Repentance**

    Yet, we must also remember that our God is a God of grace and forgiveness. In 1 John 1:9 (NIV), we are assured:
    “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.”

    If you have fallen into the trap of fornication, know that there is hope and redemption in Jesus Christ. Repentance is the key to restoring your relationship with God. Confess your sins, turn away from them, and seek His forgiveness. His grace is sufficient to cleanse you and set you on a path of purity and righteousness.

    **Living a Life of Purity**

    To live a life that honours God, we must be intentional about our purity. This involves setting boundaries, avoiding situations that lead to temptation, and surrounding ourselves with a community that supports our commitment to holiness. In Philippians 4:8 (NIV), Paul provides a guide for our thoughts and actions:
    “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.”

    Let us fill our minds and hearts with what is pure and good, and let us encourage one another to walk in the light of God’s truth.

    **Conclusion**

    Dear friends, the call to purity is not just an ancient command; it is a timeless truth that holds profound implications for our lives today. Let us flee from fornication and embrace the holiness that God desires for us. Let us honour our bodies as temples of the Holy Spirit and live in a way that glorifies our Creator.

    May the Lord give us strength, wisdom, and grace to pursue purity and to stand firm against the temptations of this world. Amen.

  6. Benjamin E. Orsatti said,

    July 9, 2024 @ 8:30 am

    Philip,

    Not exactly St. J.P. II's "Theology of the Body" is it? What's the difference? — one is inspired, the other, sieved.

  7. bks said,

    July 9, 2024 @ 8:45 am

    There are about 500,000 clergy in the USA. How many of them can outwrite ChatGPT?

  8. Philip Taylor said,

    July 9, 2024 @ 8:52 am

    Well, I asked what I thought was GPT-4o to have a go, with a modified prompt, but whether it really was GPT-4o is somewhat moot …

    "Please write a sermon condemning fornication, using British English and citing only the King James bible "

    This is is what it came up with. I have a feeling that the life of the IT-literate rural vicar is going to be far less stressful and time-consuming in the very near future …

    **Sermon on the Condemnation of Fornication**

    Beloved congregation, we gather here today in the presence of our Almighty God to reflect upon His holy Word and seek guidance for our lives. Today, we turn our hearts and minds to the topic of fornication, a sin that has plagued humanity since time immemorial. As followers of Christ, it is our duty to understand the gravity of this sin and to strive for purity in our thoughts and actions.

    Let us begin by examining the scriptures, for it is through the Word of God that we gain wisdom and discernment. In the First Epistle to the Corinthians, the Apostle Paul sternly warns us:

    "Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body" (1 Corinthians 6:18).

    Here, Paul implores us to flee from fornication, recognising it as a sin that uniquely defiles our own bodies. Our bodies, as temples of the Holy Spirit, are sacred and must not be desecrated by acts of immorality.

    Furthermore, the Epistle to the Hebrews admonishes us with these words:

    "Marriage is honourable in all, and the bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge" (Hebrews 13:4).

    The sanctity of marriage is a covenant blessed by God, and within this sacred union, the marital bed remains pure. However, those who engage in fornication and adultery invite the righteous judgement of God upon themselves.

    The wisdom of Solomon in the Book of Proverbs also provides a stark warning against the path of the wicked:

    "But whoso committeth adultery with a woman lacketh understanding: he that doeth it destroyeth his own soul" (Proverbs 6:32).

    To indulge in such acts is to lack understanding and to bring destruction upon one’s own soul. It is a sobering reminder that the consequences of fornication extend beyond the physical realm, affecting our eternal souls.

    Let us also consider the words of our Lord Jesus Christ in the Gospel of Matthew:

    "But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart" (Matthew 5:28).

    Christ teaches us that even the lustful gaze, the very thoughts of our minds, can lead us into sin. It is not merely the physical act, but the intentions and desires of our hearts that we must guard against.

    In our modern world, the temptations of the flesh are ever-present, and the sanctity of marriage and chastity is often disregarded. Yet, as Christians, we are called to a higher standard. We are called to purity and holiness. We are called to be different, to shine as beacons of light in a world shrouded in darkness.

    Let us, therefore, commit ourselves to a life of purity. Let us support and encourage one another in this endeavour, holding each other accountable and praying for strength to resist temptation. Let us remember the words of Paul to the Thessalonians:

    "For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication" (1 Thessalonians 4:3).

    Sanctification is the will of God for us. To be set apart, to be holy, to abstain from fornication. This is the path we are called to walk.

    In conclusion, dear brethren, let us heed these warnings from the Holy Scriptures. Let us flee from fornication, honour the sanctity of marriage, and seek to live lives that are pleasing to our Heavenly Father. May the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with us all, guiding us and giving us the strength to overcome the temptations of the flesh.

    Amen.

  9. David Marjanović said,

    July 9, 2024 @ 1:35 pm

    Haaa! Delve again!

  10. Benjamin E. Orsatti said,

    July 9, 2024 @ 3:00 pm

    bks said,

    There are about 500,000 clergy in the USA. How many of them can outwrite ChatGPT?

    Based on what's upthread? Prolly c. 499,988. If I'd heard a sermon like the above, I'd report it to the Bishop. Bullshit doesn't cease being bullshit simply because it's sprinkled with Biblical citations.

    For comparison's sake, see:https://www.vatican.va/content/john-paul-ii/en/audiences/1979/documents/hf_jp-ii_aud_19790905.html

  11. J.W. Brewer said,

    July 9, 2024 @ 5:42 pm

    But how good a sermon in Latin can it generate?

  12. Philip Taylor said,

    July 9, 2024 @ 9:20 pm

    Let’s ask it —

    **Sermo in Latina Vaticana de Fornicatione Damnanda**

    Fratres et Sorores in Christo,

    Hodie convenimus in Domini præsentia ut verba eius divina audiamus et in vita nostra animos nostros purificemus. Admonitionem gravem et necessariam proponam hodie, ut per verbum Dei vitam nostram dirigamus. Quæstio fornicationis, quæ in Sacris Scripturis sæpe damnatur, hodie tractabitur.

    Primum, reminiscamur verba Apostoli Pauli ad Corinthios: "Fugite fornicationem! Omne peccatum, quodcumque facit homo, extra corpus est; qui autem fornicatur, in corpus suum peccat" (1 Corinthios 6:18). Apostolus hic clarissime demonstrat fornicationem esse peccatum grave, quod non solum spiritui, sed etiam corpori nostro nocet.

    In Levitico quoque Deus loquitur dicens: "Ne polluatis vos in omnibus istis; quia in omnibus his pollutæ sunt gentes, quas ego eiciam ante conspectum vestrum" (Leviticus 18:24). Videmus ergo fornicationem et alia peccata carnis esse abominationem coram Deo et causam iracundiæ eius.

    Fornicatio autem non solum in Sacris Scripturis damnatur, sed etiam in doctrina Ecclesiæ. Catechismus Catholicæ Ecclesiæ docet: "Fornicatio est unio carnalis illicita inter virum et mulierem non coniunctos matrimonio" (Catechismus Catholicæ Ecclesiæ, 2353). Ergo, actus fornicationis est contra voluntatem Dei et contra ordinem moralem naturalem.

    Cur igitur fornicatio tam graviter damnatur? Primo, quia violat sanctitatem matrimonii, quod est sacramentum et imago unionis Christi cum Ecclesia. Matrimonium institutum est a Deo ut locus legitimus amoris et generationis filiorum. Fornicatio vero hanc sanctitatem destruit et ordinem divinum subvertit.

    Secundo, fornicatio animam maculat et corpus polluit. Homo, creatus ad imaginem et similitudinem Dei, vocatus est ad sanctitatem et puritatem vitæ. Actus fornicationis vero animam a gratia Dei separat et ad corruptionem moralem ducit.

    Tertio, fornicatio socialem ordinem perturbat et familiam, fundamentum societatis humanæ, destruit. Ubi fornicatio dominatur, ibi familiæ dissolvuntur, filii sine cura et disciplina crescunt, et societas ipsa fragilis fit.

    Quid ergo faciamus, fratres et sorores? Primo, convertamur ad Dominum et poenitentiam agamus. Dominus misericors est et paratus est peccata nostra dimittere, si vere poenituerimus. Secundo, vitia carnis fugiamus et castitatem colamus. Hæc vita brevis est, sed præmia æterna sunt. Ergo, nitamur ut in gratia Dei permaneamus et in virtute crescamus.

    In conclusione, hortor vos, fratres et sorores, ut semper memineritis vocationem nostram ad sanctitatem et puritatem. Fornicationem fugite, corpus et animam puras servate, et in amore Christi perseverate. Sic enim veram pacem et gaudium inveniemus in hoc mundo et in æternitate.

    Dominus vobiscum.

