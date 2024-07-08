Another meme collision
« previous post | next post »
The mouseover text: "Wishing I had just taken this job instead of joking about it."
The aftercomic:
For more, check out anything by Ray Kurzweil…
July 8, 2024 @ 7:33 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
« previous post | next post »
The mouseover text: "Wishing I had just taken this job instead of joking about it."
The aftercomic:
For more, check out anything by Ray Kurzweil…
July 8, 2024 @ 7:33 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI
Powered By WordPress
tudza said,
July 8, 2024 @ 1:27 pm
Hey Abot!
Benjamin E. Orsatti said,
July 8, 2024 @ 3:12 pm
I guess that means tudza's on first.
bks said,
July 9, 2024 @ 5:06 am
Preachers are the low-hanging fruit to be plucked by LLM. For that calling hallucinations are a feature, not a bug.
Benjamin E. Orsatti said,
July 9, 2024 @ 6:53 am
Bks,
AI-drafted sermons? Nah; LLM's don't have access to the necessary "training data". AI can't pray.
Philip Taylor said,
July 9, 2024 @ 7:06 am
Don't you believe it, Benjamin —
Self : "Please write a sermon condemning fornication"
Chatgpt:
Benjamin E. Orsatti said,
July 9, 2024 @ 8:30 am
Philip,
Not exactly St. J.P. II's "Theology of the Body" is it? What's the difference? — one is inspired, the other, sieved.
bks said,
July 9, 2024 @ 8:45 am
There are about 500,000 clergy in the USA. How many of them can outwrite ChatGPT?
Philip Taylor said,
July 9, 2024 @ 8:52 am
Well, I asked what I thought was GPT-4o to have a go, with a modified prompt, but whether it really was GPT-4o is somewhat moot …
"Please write a sermon condemning fornication, using British English and citing only the King James bible "
This is is what it came up with. I have a feeling that the life of the IT-literate rural vicar is going to be far less stressful and time-consuming in the very near future …
David Marjanović said,
July 9, 2024 @ 1:35 pm
Haaa! Delve again!
Benjamin E. Orsatti said,
July 9, 2024 @ 3:00 pm
bks said,
Based on what's upthread? Prolly c. 499,988. If I'd heard a sermon like the above, I'd report it to the Bishop. Bullshit doesn't cease being bullshit simply because it's sprinkled with Biblical citations.
For comparison's sake, see:https://www.vatican.va/content/john-paul-ii/en/audiences/1979/documents/hf_jp-ii_aud_19790905.html
J.W. Brewer said,
July 9, 2024 @ 5:42 pm
But how good a sermon in Latin can it generate?
Philip Taylor said,
July 9, 2024 @ 9:20 pm
Let’s ask it —