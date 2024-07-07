Kanji brush writing on an iPad
The article is in Japanese, but you should be able to get an idea of what's going on from the videos and stills.
iPad書道はいいぞ pic.twitter.com/P4hregIAl1— 書きちらし (@kakichirashi) June 29, 2024
As we would say in Japanese: 珍しい【めずらしい】 (mezurashii) ("amazing!)!
The app used is this. It is called Zen Brush 3.
[thanks to Hiroshi Kumamoto]