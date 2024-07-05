« previous post | next post »

Today's xkcd:

Left out: the IPA's convention that slashes are used for strings representing abstract phonemic symbol sequences, while square brackets are used for strings representing instances (or types) of phonetic performance, e.g.

'tenth' /tɛnθ/ [tʰɛ̃n̪θ]

The distinction is sometimes called "broad" vs. "narrow" transcription, which of course allows for indefinitely many gradations of breadth.

To the extent that there's a genuine conceptual difference, it's the idea that

the phonological system of a given (variety of a) language makes a limited number of qualitative symbolic distinctions in the lexical representation of word pronunciations, so that information about the claims that a given word makes on sound can be represented by an IPA string (leaving out many issues such as syllable (sub-)structure, underspecification, super- or auto-segmental organization,, etc.); In contrast, a specific articulatory and acoustic performance of a given word involves gradient variation, which can be (very crudely) described using more elaborate IPA strings.

