Yesterday in one of my classes, a female student from China said that she didn't like to exercise in the morning because she felt "wet". At first, I couldn't believe my ears, so I asked her, "Did you say 'wet'?" "Yes," she said, "wet". I couldn't understand in what way she would feel "wet" in the morning and how that would prevent her from doing exercises.
We wouldn't use the English word "wet" to describe a morning condition that would discourage us from doing exercises, so I tried to think of other related words (synonyms or near-synonyms for "wet") that would work better. "Logy"? "sodden"? "heavy"? But I couldn't come up with any equivalent words that would fit the bill. I specifically was disinclined to choose the word "shī 濕", which literally does mean "wet", but didn't believe that's what she meant because it would signify something like "drenched", "dripping", "soaked", not a systemic condition of the body, unless it means something in traditional Chinese medicine that I'm not aware of.
I puzzled over this conundrum for a while without making any significant progress, so today I sent her an e-mail asking the following question: "What Chinese word / concept did you have in mind when you said you felt 'wet' in the morning"?
She promptly replied, "When I say 'wet', it means 'shī 濕'（cháoshī de 潮濕的 ['moist, damp'], shīrùn de 濕潤的 ['wet, humid']) in Chinese, or in English I may say 'moist', 'humid', or 'damp' instead."
I almost fell through the floor.
Selected readings
- "Moist aversion: The twitter thread" (4/28/20) — with nearly a score of earlier LLOG posts on word aversion and related phenomena, some bordering on the scandalous
Here are a couple of additional posts that I dug up on my own:
- "Wet turban needless wash" (8/5/08)
- "The mystery of "mouthfeel'" (11/2/16)
If you look at the entries in this google search, you will find that studies on the phenomenon of "moist aversion" worked their way out from Language Log to the broader internet.
daisy said,
April 12, 2024 @ 7:33 am
"damp" is probably the best translation. that's the term in traditional Chinese medicine. a water/fire imbalance that can affect the relationship of the 5 elements/organs.
Laura Morland said,
April 12, 2024 @ 7:34 am
I guess somebody (not you) needs to tell your student that "feeling wet" in the morning is not a fact of life that one should share with one's professor! Even less that one feels "moist"!
(Maybe she suffers from night sweats?)
It reminds me of a young Italian friend of mine who was acting as the master of ceremonies for a film series she had curated for a mid-sized city in Southern France. One evening, she apologized to the entire audience for having left to go to the toilet, explaining, "j'ai une véssie active."
I couldn't believe a 27-year-old woman would share with a room full of mostly total strangers that she had "an active bladder." I guess Italians aren't embarrassed by discussing this sort of intimate information in public? No more than Chinese are by revealing that they feel "moist" or "damp"?
AG said,
April 12, 2024 @ 7:42 am
would "sweaty" be a good possibility for a loose translation that gets at the original point but doesn't sound weird in English?
Tim said,
April 12, 2024 @ 7:48 am
I feel like you have to translate this as “sweaty” in English, as well, to not sound deeply weird or deeply inappropriate. Some pretty serious innuendo to that translation.
Seth said,
April 12, 2024 @ 7:53 am
I think the fitting English word would be "soggy", towards its sense of soft and fragile due to being water-logged. The idea is not so much the water part itself, but the resulting effects on some material when it's been soaked in the rain. Maybe "water-logged" is a more literal translation here, but for women that can have associations with menstrual miseries, which I don't think is intended in this case.
loonquawl said,
April 12, 2024 @ 8:09 am
Feeling 'like a wet rag' would fit the bill of moistness related conditions preventing one from exercising, surely?
nicoleandmaggie said,
April 12, 2024 @ 8:15 am
Clammy maybe? If it is cold and humid? (Or sweaty, if she doesn't shower right after and doesn't want to sweat in the morning.)