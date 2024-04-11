Polysyllabic sinoglyphs

April 11, 2024 @ 11:32 am · Filed by under Redundancy, Writing systems

From Markus Samuel Haselbeck, responding to Egas Moniz-Bandeira on Twitter/X:

Proof that the sinoglyphic writing system is open-ended, both with regard to the number of sinoglyphs it includes and the number of syllables each glyph contains.

