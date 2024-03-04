Major romanization change coming in Japan
From Pinyin News (3/4/24):
"Japan to switch official romanization from Kunrei-shiki to Hepburn"
Japanese newspapers are reporting that Japan will officially switch from Kunrei-shiki romanization to Hepburn romanization.
In a front-page column last week, the Asahi Shimbun said, “A draft report recently published by the Council of Cultural Affairs pointed out that the Hepburn system is more widely used than the Kunrei system, and it is expected that the notation will be adjusted to reflect this. It is surprising because the writing system has not changed for about 70 years, but if confusion can be avoided, the change is to be welcomed.”
Some examples of differences:
|Kunrei
|Hepburn
|Aiti
|Aichi
|Atugi
|Atsugi
|Gihu
|Gifu
|Hukusima
|Fukushima
|Sinzyuku
|Shinjuku
|Titibu
|Chichibu
|Tukizi
|Tsukiji
sources:
- Japan to revise official romanization rules for first time in 70 years, Japan Times, March 2, 2024
- Ruling may be near on how to best romanize Japanese, Asahi Shimbun, February 26, 2024
- Hepburn-Style Romaji Likely to Become Standardized, Japan News, January 31, 2024
This will make standard what most people have been doing for decades.
Jamie said,
March 4, 2024 @ 8:44 am
About **** time
Neil Kubler said,
March 4, 2024 @ 9:28 am
Actually, from a linguistic and pedagogical point of view, this is a regrettable change that unnecessarily complicates the description and learning of Japanese grammar and is not in accord with the "psychological reality" of the Japanese sound system for native speakers (also not in accord with the Japanese writing system). Examples: In Hepburn, the stem of the verb "wait" is written with "ts" in MATSU "to wait", with "t" in MATTA "waited" (informal), but with "ch" in MACHIMASHITA "waited" (formal). So learners must remember mats-/mat-/mach-! But in Kunree-siki, the stem of the verb is the same for all ("t"), since these are written MATU, MATTA, and MATIMASITA. Makes the grammatical description a whole simpler!