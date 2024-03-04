Major romanization change coming in Japan

From Pinyin News (3/4/24):  

"Japan to switch official romanization from Kunrei-shiki to Hepburn"

Japanese newspapers are reporting that Japan will officially switch from Kunrei-shiki romanization to Hepburn romanization.

In a front-page column last week, the Asahi Shimbun said, “A draft report recently published by the Council of Cultural Affairs pointed out that the Hepburn system is more widely used than the Kunrei system, and it is expected that the notation will be adjusted to reflect this. It is surprising because the writing system has not changed for about 70 years, but if confusion can be avoided, the change is to be welcomed.”

Some examples of differences:

Kunrei Hepburn
Aiti Aichi
Atugi Atsugi
Gihu Gifu
Hukusima Fukushima
Sinzyuku Shinjuku
Titibu Chichibu
Tukizi Tsukiji

sources:

This will make standard what most people have been doing for decades.

  1. Jamie said,

    March 4, 2024 @ 8:44 am

    About **** time

  2. Neil Kubler said,

    March 4, 2024 @ 9:28 am

    Actually, from a linguistic and pedagogical point of view, this is a regrettable change that unnecessarily complicates the description and learning of Japanese grammar and is not in accord with the "psychological reality" of the Japanese sound system for native speakers (also not in accord with the Japanese writing system). Examples: In Hepburn, the stem of the verb "wait" is written with "ts" in MATSU "to wait", with "t" in MATTA "waited" (informal), but with "ch" in MACHIMASHITA "waited" (formal). So learners must remember mats-/mat-/mach-! But in Kunree-siki, the stem of the verb is the same for all ("t"), since these are written MATU, MATTA, and MATIMASITA. Makes the grammatical description a whole simpler!

