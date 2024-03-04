« previous post |

From Pinyin News (3/4/24):

"Japan to switch official romanization from Kunrei-shiki to Hepburn"

Japanese newspapers are reporting that Japan will officially switch from Kunrei-shiki romanization to Hepburn romanization.

In a front-page column last week, the Asahi Shimbun said, “A draft report recently published by the Council of Cultural Affairs pointed out that the Hepburn system is more widely used than the Kunrei system, and it is expected that the notation will be adjusted to reflect this. It is surprising because the writing system has not changed for about 70 years, but if confusion can be avoided, the change is to be welcomed.”

Some examples of differences:

Kunrei Hepburn Aiti Aichi Atugi Atsugi Gihu Gifu Hukusima Fukushima Sinzyuku Shinjuku Titibu Chichibu Tukizi Tsukiji

sources: