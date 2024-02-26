« previous post |

A decade or so ago, we often had discussions about whether or not what was alleged / claimed to be Cantonese writing really was. Now it is good to see native speakers asking the same questions.

From a post of Wan Chin, a controversial scholar/ cultural critic in Hong Kong.

The photograph shows a multilingual (Japanese, English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean) notice affixed to a temporary construction wall (wéibǎn 圍板 ["hoarding" — a word I didn't know before writing this post]) at the Kansai International Airport (Osaka) that tells people not to lean against the wall.

From a Chinese correspondent:

Wan Chin's political stance is always ambiguous and mysterious. He moves between anti CCP, pro "traditional cultural Chinese heritage", pro western conservative, classical liberal, anti neo-liberal, and so on and so forth.

Nevertheless, his "scholastic" insights are quite worth noting. His book "中文解毒‘’ (Chinese detox) has received quite a good reception.

In this particular case, my reaction is basically a laugh. Yet, I also share his feelings that some written Cantonese is not that Cantonese, as in this case – 唔好靠係堵牆上.

So let's hear from LL readers who are familiar with written Cantonese what their opinions are.

While we're at it, what do you think of Wan Chin's book, "Zhōngwén jiědú 中文解毒" (Chinese detox)? I think that I came across this book about 10-15 years ago and my impression was that the author complained of how impure and contaminated written Chinese had become. If you've read the book and have an opinion about it, add a comment below.

Snow, Don. 2004. Cantonese as Written Language, The Growth of a Written Chinese Vernacular. Hong Kong: Hong Kong University Press. Appendix 1 of this remarkable book gives 14 Cantonese texts, each of which Snow carefully analyzes for the degree to which it adheres to the norms of spoken Cantonese rather than of written Modern Standard Mandarin (MSM). The 14 texts, which cover a wide range of genres, date from around the 17th century to the contemporary period. It is striking that the percentages of overtly marked Cantonese (and Snow is referring here not just to special Cantonese characters) in these 14 texts range from only 3% to 36%: 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 20, 23, 23, 23, 28, 32, 36, for an average of 17%.

Kwan-hin Cheung and Robert S. Bauer, "The Representation of Cantonese with Chinese Characters", Journal of Chinese linguistics: Monograph series (18); Project on Linguistic Analysis, University of California, 2002.

