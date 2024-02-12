Super Bowl rhoticism
The most linguistically focused of this year's Super Bowl commercials:
The NYT critic was not impressed. Mike Hale ("The Super Bowel Ads, Ranked", 2/11/2024) listed it under the heading "Inoffensive but Forgettable: They tried. Nobody got hurt", with the specific comment
As the movie hero Agent State Farm, Arnold Schwarzenegger sends up his film persona and his actual accent. Schwarzenegger is charming but the joke runs thin faaaast.
In contrast, The Athletic (Jake Ciely, "Best and worst 2024 Super Bowl commercials: Ranking the ads | Dunkings, Beyonce, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more", 2/11/2024) ranks it #2, with the comment
Aaarnold Schwarzenegger in his best role since True Lies.
This De Gustibus illustration is especially ironic since The Athletic is the sports department of the NYT.
There were certainly linguistically-relevant aspects of other ads this year — more on that later. Meanwhile, for some background from 15 years ago, see "The theme of this year's Superbowl Ads", 2/5/2007. Or more recently, "Super Bowl Dialectology", 2/2/2020 — which also features r-lessness:
Chris Button said,
February 12, 2024 @ 9:55 am
The State Farm Schwarzenegger one made me smile and played nicely on their catchphrase.
Back in my days as an advertising exec, I probably would have been most proud of Squarespace's aliens one. I think the only trick they missed was not managing to imply why Squarespace would be any better than any of their competitors.
Annie Gottlieb said,
February 12, 2024 @ 10:02 am
linguistically-relevant is copyeditorishly-renegade.
Chicago Manual of Style:
7.86: Adverbs ending in “ly”
Chapter Contents / Compounds and Hyphenation
Compounds formed by an adverb ending in ly plus an adjective or participle (such as largely irrelevant or smartly dressed) are not hyphenated either before or after a noun, since ambiguity is virtually impossible. (The ly ending with adverbs signals to the reader that the next word will be another modifier, not a noun.)
J.W. Brewer said,
February 12, 2024 @ 10:04 am
Wikipedia sez "German and Austrian speakers tend to be variably rhotic when using English loanwords." Maybe A.S. is an invariant exception to this pattern? Now I want audio of him unself-consciously uttering some German phrase that has "wie ein guter Nachbar" somewhere in the middle. I assume the relevant wiki-tidbit is "Near-open central unrounded vowel [ɐ]" as "a post-vocalic allophone of (mostly dorsal) varieties of /r/," but maybe not.
I'm confident I was never taught when taking German in U.S. schools to suppress my native rhoticism in post-vocalic contexts, even though there was some attempt to teach us to pronounce /r/ differently than we did in English in word-initial contexts. But this may be a shortcoming of the instruction I received more than anything else.