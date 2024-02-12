« previous post |

The most linguistically focused of this year's Super Bowl commercials:

The NYT critic was not impressed. Mike Hale ("The Super Bowel Ads, Ranked", 2/11/2024) listed it under the heading "Inoffensive but Forgettable: They tried. Nobody got hurt", with the specific comment

As the movie hero Agent State Farm, Arnold Schwarzenegger sends up his film persona and his actual accent. Schwarzenegger is charming but the joke runs thin faaaast.

In contrast, The Athletic (Jake Ciely, "Best and worst 2024 Super Bowl commercials: Ranking the ads | Dunkings, Beyonce, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more", 2/11/2024) ranks it #2, with the comment

Aaarnold Schwarzenegger in his best role since True Lies.

This De Gustibus illustration is especially ironic since The Athletic is the sports department of the NYT.

There were certainly linguistically-relevant aspects of other ads this year — more on that later. Meanwhile, for some background from 15 years ago, see "The theme of this year's Superbowl Ads", 2/5/2007. Or more recently, "Super Bowl Dialectology", 2/2/2020 — which also features r-lessness:

