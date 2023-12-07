English in Beijing
China has long had a love-hate relationship with the English language. Since the late 19th century up till the mid-20th century, things were mostly peachy-creamy. Then China fell under the tutelage of the Soviet Union and Russian linguistic influence, and English was largely shunned. After the Sino-American love-fest initiated by Richard Nixon and Deng Xiaoping, English flourished once again as long as Deng was around and his successor Jiang Zemin, who actually knew some English, maintained a benign policy toward the language of Shakespeare. But as increasingly hardline communist leaders rose to power, English came under attack until now, with the puritanical Marxist-Maoist Xi Jinping assuming full-blown dictatorial status, English is under the gun.
RFA: Beijing Removing English from Road Signs
According to Radio Free Asia (RFA), dual-language road signs in Beijing are being replaced with Chinese-only road signs. Previously, many road signs had both Chinese and English. Authorities in Beijing said the updating will enhance the “overall city image,” give citizens a sense of belonging, and improve road safety and traffic efficiency. The change comes not long after directional signs on highways across China were changed from Chinese-language-only to dual Chinese-and-English signs.
The move triggered a nationwide online discussion. Some speculated that Beijing may feel that its relationship with the West is completely hopeless, citing the recent meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in the US. Some netizens expressed worry that the all-Chinese road signs may cause inconvenience to foreign tourists. Others stated that many government officials send their kids to foreign countries [in the West] even as Western languages are at home in China. Meanwhile, some supporters of the new policy expressed the view that the transportation department’s signage update is a manifestation of cultural confidence and of China’s international status.
Both the Traffic Management Bureau of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau and Beijing’s Municipal Traffic Service Hotline were unavailable for comment.
Source: RFA, December 1, 2023
https://www.rfa.org/mandarin/yataibaodao/meiti/gt-12012023070307.html
The government may try to minimalize the learning of English, but parents and students themselves are overwhelmingly in favor of it, starting from kindergarten through primary, middle and high school, to college and university education. In many cases, at their own family expense, they go to additional pre-school English sessions, camps, and bǔxí bān 补习班 ("cram schools"), on top of an already heavy load of regular public school classes and extracurricular activities. So far as the students and their families are concerned, it seems as though they can't get enough of English.
