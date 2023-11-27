« previous post |

Sunny Jhatti wrote to me: "I didn't know what 'pimp slap' meant till I saw this."

After witnessing her astonishing diatribe, Conal Boyce said:

I felt like I needed to take a shower.

(Adding insult to injury, google failed to elucidate 'Skims' for me. Had to look elsewhere to get an inkling of what that recurrent theme was about.)

I found the presenter's self-introduction here. She even has her own YouTube channel and other social media platforms. Her handle is Genevieve Akal. She is a Gnostic Priestess and Nun. From the pieties expressed on her homepage, I would never have imagined that she could indulge in such vile vitriol.

Dr. Emilio Lizardo remarked:

I'm familiar with a few iterations of the term, including:

pimp slap and a bitch slap, in which a pimp slap is bitch slap is For some English speakers, there is a distinction between aand a, in which ais backhanded (delivered with the back of the hand), while ais openhanded (delivered with the palm of the hand). For most speakers, however, the two terms are synonymous, referring equally to either kind of slap. ( Wiktionary

NCIS. To wit, see Gibbs Slap: A slap upside the back of the head usually done to someone who did or said something stupid. It was invented by Leroy Jethro Gibbs – on the TV show. To wit, see here

So, according to these definitions, the action in this meme could either be a pimp slap or a bitch slap:

ghala "he seized" [any of the three, but more appropriately all of the three. That said, the ghoul — (from Arabic: غول, ghūl, an evil spirit that robs graves and feeds on corpses, from"he seized" [ Etymonline ]) — in the video is deserving ofof the three, but more appropriatelyof the three.

Arabic: ghūl غول, reminds me of Turkish gül (a completely different word) meaning "rose", which — but for her foul, intemperate language — she could be.

Slaps can be (semi-)affectionate, admonitory, jocular…. When you administer one, you should calculate and calibrate it carefully.

