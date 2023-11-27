Slap varieties
Sunny Jhatti wrote to me: "I didn't know what 'pimp slap' meant till I saw this."
After witnessing her astonishing diatribe, Conal Boyce said:
I felt like I needed to take a shower.
(Adding insult to injury, google failed to elucidate 'Skims' for me. Had to look elsewhere to get an inkling of what that recurrent theme was about.)
I found the presenter's self-introduction here. She even has her own YouTube channel and other social media platforms. Her handle is Genevieve Akal. She is a Gnostic Priestess and Nun. From the pieties expressed on her homepage, I would never have imagined that she could indulge in such vile vitriol.
Dr. Emilio Lizardo remarked:
I'm familiar with a few iterations of the term, including:
For some English speakers, there is a distinction between a pimp slap and a bitch slap, in which a pimp slap is backhanded (delivered with the back of the hand), while a bitch slap is openhanded (delivered with the palm of the hand). For most speakers, however, the two terms are synonymous, referring equally to either kind of slap. (Wiktionary)
Gibbs Slap: A slap upside the back of the head usually done to someone who did or said something stupid. It was invented by Leroy Jethro Gibbs – on the TV show NCIS. To wit, see here.
So, according to these definitions, the action in this meme could either be a pimp slap or a bitch slap:
That said, the ghoul — (from Arabic: غول, ghūl, an evil spirit that robs graves and feeds on corpses, from ghala "he seized" [Etymonline]) — in the video is deserving of any of the three, but more appropriately all of the three.
Arabic: ghūl غول, reminds me of Turkish gül (a completely different word) meaning "rose", which — but for her foul, intemperate language — she could be.
Slaps can be (semi-)affectionate, admonitory, jocular…. When you administer one, you should calculate and calibrate it carefully.
I realise, of course, that Language Log is a forum dedicated to language and linguistics rather than to politics, but I nonetheless find it both odd and disturbing that rather than focussing on what the narrator says, some are more interested in what skims are, and/or various types of slap. Speaking purely for myself, I feel that the situation in Gaza is infinitely more important, and deserving of our attention, than such linguistic trivia, even in a language and linguistics forum such as this.