[This is a guest post by Zhengyuan Wang]

Calligraphy Practicing Sheets and the Trussing Structure of Chinese Characters

One thing essential for every elementary-level Chinese learner is to learn to write the characters in the same size in one single passage. This is not a unique case that only exists in Chinese. But this can be a challenging task in reality, in regards to how different the Chinese characters can be to each other with the number of strokes ranging from as simple as characters with one stroke only (for instance, 一 yī and 丨gǔn [yes, this is a character]) to complex ones with up to twenty-eight strokes (矗 chù, the character with most strokes among the 3,500 common used Chinese characters). Not to mention, there are characters less common but with way more strokes, such as 麤 cū, with thirty-three strokes, 龘 dá/tà, with fifty-one strokes, and the most famous one biáng (as in figure 1) with forty-two or fifty-six strokes.

(figure 1: from left to right: biáng in traditional Chinese with 56 strokes, biáng in simplified Chinese with 42 strokes, and yī with only one stroke. How can you write them in the same size, which has to be not so big in the first place?)

Therefore, most children in China are introduced to certain kinds of calligraphy-practice sheets with grids to assist them in practicing writing the characters; among them, the Tian-shaped grid 田字格 tiánzìgé and the Mi-shaped grid 米字格 mǐzìgé are the most common two to be used (see figure 2).



(figure 2: left is a tiánzìgé and right is a mǐzìgé)

With rows and lines of these gridded squares, certain types of writing sheets are distributed to students (figure 3).

(figure 3: left is a practice sheet with tiánzìgé and right is one with mǐzìgé. Into each square, the student puts one character, regardless of whether it is a simple or a complicated one. In this way, they are trained to unify the size of characters.)

There are other types of practice sheets, including but not limited to, 井字格 jǐngzìgé, 回字格 huízìgé, or 九宮格 jiǔgōnggé, but these are far less popular (see figure 4).

(figure 4: from left to right are jǐngzìgé, huízìgé, and jiǔgōnggé)

Here is a simple way for us to see the popularity of each very straightforwardly. Below is a screenshot from taobao, the largest online shopping platform (see figure 5). The sales of tiánzìgé and mǐzìgé are much greater than other types.

(figure 5: from left to right are the search results for tiánzìgé, mǐzìgé, jǐngzìgé, huízìgé, and jiǔgōnggé. Each of them is sorted by “best-selling.” While the first two types sold more than 10,000 in the past month, the other three each had around 1,000 purchases.)

Is this result arbitrary? Not necessarily.

The choice of a specific type of grid is not made unreasonably. One fundamental principle of the design of these practice sheets is based on the trussing structure of Chinese characters (間架結構 jiānjià jiégòu), a concept introduced to children at a very early stage. Basically, it categorizes Chinese characters into different types according to how the character is capable of being separated. Here are some general ways for categorization:

When the character cannot be further separated (or technically say, a character without a separable 偏旁 piānpáng ["component"] or 部首 bùshǒu ["radical"]), it is called a standalone character 獨立結構 dúlì jiégòu or 獨體字 dútǐzì:

1) Long characters: 日 rì, 月 yuè;

2) Flat characters: 曰 yuē, 二 èr;

3) Inclined characters: 夕 xī, 力 lì;

4) Radial characters: 水 shuǐ, 永 yǒng.

When the character contains two major parts:

1) Two parts juxtaposed vertically 上下結構 shàngxià jiégòu: 朵 duǒ; 多 duō; 忠 zhōng;

2) Two parts juxtaposed horizontally 左右結構 zǔoyoù jiégòu: 地 dì; 胡 hú; 到 dào;

3) One part enclosing the other part 包圍結構 bāowéi jiégòu.

a. Totally enclosed 全包圍結構 quán bāowéi jiégòu: 回 huí; 圍 wéi; 困 kùn;

b. Partially enclosed 半包圍結構 bàn bāowéi jiégòu (this one contains so many sub-categories depending on which side/sides are not enclosed):

i. If only one side is not enclosed: 同 tóng; 區 qū; 凶 xiōng;

ii. If two sides are not enclosed: 趙 zhào; 龐 pang; 句 jù.

When the character contains three parts:

1) Three parts juxtaposed horizontally 左中右結構 zǔozhōngyoù jiégòu: 湖 hú; 誰 shuí; 鄉 xiāng;

2) Three parts juxtaposed vertically 上中下結構 shàngzhōngxià jiégòu: 章 zhāng; 器 qì; 蕉 jiāo;

3) Other structures: For example, there can be characters with shàngxià jiégòu, but one of the two parts can be further regarded as a zǔoyoù jiégòu character, such as 花 huā (the bottom part 化 huà can be divided into 人 rén and 匕 bǐ), or the simplified 聂 niè (the bottom part 双 shuāng can be further divided into two 又 yoù).

Notably, a considerable portion of the three-part characters are a variation of a two-part character, where the middle part of the three can freely combine with either the top or the bottom, or either the left or right.

Having said that, I wish to return to the relationship between calligraphy practice sheets and trussing structure. Simply speaking, the argument is that the trussing structure of Chinese characters partially determines that tiánzìgé and mǐzìgé are the most popular ones.

Since the purpose of a practice sheet is to help an elementary learner to write and to unify the size of characters, the sheet functions in the way of providing the writer a pinpoint to put pen to paper 落筆處 luòbǐchù. As illustrated by the characters listed above, it is not hard to find that, especially mǐzìgé, which offers every single one of the characters an anchoring point to start the first stroke, which decisively leads to the other strokes of the character.

The problem with other types of practice sheets is that they are designed for some niche characters, making those sheets incapable of accommodating the needs of most characters. For instance, jǐngzìgé and jiǔgōnggé are probably good for a child to learn the quintessential zuǒzhōngyoù jiégòu characters (referring to those characters that have three radical parts, no two of which can combine into a new character). These characters have three parts that take almost the same space in handwriting, such as 街 jiē, 衔 xián, or 衚衕 hútong. But other characters, even though in shàngzhōngxià jiégòu can hardly fit into a jǐngzìgé and jiǔgōnggé all the time, since different parts may take up different portions of the space.

This is fairly self-explained by the difference between jǐngzìgé and jiǔgōnggé: the only disparity is that jǐngzìgé has a relatively narrowed middle row and column, while all three rows and columns in a jiǔgōnggé take the same space. This difference indicates that the two types of sheets are designed for different characters respectively, proving that they lack versatility.

A huízìgé is most adept for writing characters in bāowéi jiégòu, such as 国 guó, 田 tián, 周 zhoū, etc. But are tiánzìgé and mǐzìgé not capable of doing so? Not really. In a way, tiánzìgé and mǐzìgé might even do a better job than huízìgé. For instance, if a child is learning to write and to unify the size of 囚 qiú and 圕 tuǎn (the uncommon, polysyllabic way of writing the word for "library"), the decisive step for the child should not be trying to write the 人 rén and 書 shū in one size (if a child can do that already, they probably no longer need the gridded paper’s assistance). Instead, the point is that they have to make sure the big 囗 (口字框 kǒuzìkuàng) is in a proper size, so that they can fit either 人 or 書 into it. If this is the case, it is contradictory to the logic of huízìgé, because huízìgé focuses on framing the size of the middle part. A mǐzìgé turns out to do a good job for this purpose. The child simply needs to start the first vertical stroke from the mid-point (or slightly transferring it rightward) of the left-up part of the diagonal line, and end when the stroke touches the left-bottom diagonal line. Thereupon, the first stroke of the big 囗 is fixed, and all other parts can be written easily.

Another burgeoning type of practice sheet is the compound type (see figure 7).



(figure 7: practice sheet with some compound types of grids)

But these novel types may go too far toward the other end of the issue; that they contain too many auxiliary lines and, thus, confuse the students who has only encountered the character for a relatively short period of time.

