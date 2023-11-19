« previous post | next post »

From Charles Belov:

While scouting out restaurants on Yelp, I noticed that Harborview Restaurant Yelp page had an item on the menu listed in English as Congee with Bone-in Chicken. However, the menu image, taken in 2022, reads "Congree with stir-fried frog" in Chinese.

This appears to have been corrected on the Harborview Restaurant website. The Dim Sum menu reads Congee with Bone-in Chicken in English and 黃毛鷄粥 (jook with the Chinese version of free-range chicken) in Chinese.

I wonder how the frog got in there. Of course, I've eaten frog at Cantonese restaurants but it doesn't seem to be on Harborview's menu.

Screen print from Yelp:

Simple solution:

Frogs are called “chicken of the field” due to the similarity in taste, per Compendium of Materia Medica first attested in the 1578 CE :

南人食之，呼為田雞，云肉味如雞也。

The Southerners had them as food, found their meat to be similar to chicken, and therefore called them “field chicken”.

Compare Vietnamese gà đồng (literally “field chicken”).

(Wiktionary)

Long before I knew anything about Chinese, my brothers and I would go out to creeks and ponds near our home and catch frogs to cook various ways, and we invariably would say, "This tastes like chicken".

