Language, topolect, dialect, idiolect
« previous post |
An educated person will have all four levels of speech.
The more highly educated they are, the higher up the scale their language capacity will go, though they may not be familiar with some of the argot of the lower levels.
Of course, all four levels are language, but that is possible because "language" has two meanings: a generalized, abstract sense that comprises all human speech and writing, and the officially recognized speech and writing of a nation / country / gens — a politically united group of people.
A topolect is the speech / writing of the people living in a certain place or area. It is geographically determined.
A dialect is a distinctive form / style / pronunciation / accent shared by two or more people. To qualify as the speaker of a particular dialect, one must possess a pattern of speech, a lect, that is intelligible to others who speak the same dialect. As we say in Mandarin, it's a question of whether what you speak is jiǎng dé tōng 講得通 ("mutually intelligible") or jiǎng bùtōng 講不通 ("mutually unintelligible"). If what two people are speaking is jiǎng bùtōng 講不通 ("mutually unintelligible"), then they're not speaking the same dialect.
Naturally, the dividing line between one dialect and another is not sharp. There is a blending, a gradation, a blurring between them. The same if true of languages on a larger scale. For example, I can understand close to a 100% of the speech of natives of Stark County, Ohio, but maybe only 75-80% of rapid speech from Vinton County in the south.
An idiolect is spoken by only one person.
Of course, I fully expect a lot of pushback against the propositions concerning language, topolect, dialect, and idiolect I have stated above. My aim is to bring clarity to the whole mishmash of what a dialect is and is not:
See also OED, AHD, Random House, Collins dictionaries.
"Dialect" means so many radically different things, but also so many things that somewhat resemble each other, but are not really the same, that it is essentially useless for scientific purposes.
Remember, when you are utterly confused about what a "dialect" is or is not, that it is a close cognate of "dialog": communication between two individuals.
Addendum
One of my graduate students attended The Midwest Conference on Asian Affairs 2023 held at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign this past weekend (September 29 to October 1, 2023). He told me that the question of topolect vs. dialect was a hot topic at the conference. Interestingly, he said that the language and linguistics people at the conference favored "dialect" over "topolect", while the literature and humanities folk preferred "topolect" over "dialect", just the opposite of what I would have expected.
Selected readings
- "Voice-activated lights" (9/20/23)
- "Heavily accented Mandarin" (9/22/23)
- "Dialect or Topolect?" (7/1/10)
- "Mutual intelligibility" (5/28/14)
- "Mutual Intelligibility of Sinitic Languages" (3/6/09
- "Zazaki: a West Iranian language" (9/22/13)
- "Spoken Hong Kong Cantonese and written Cantonese" (8/29/13)
- "The Economist explains: How a dialect differs from a language" (2/16/14) –"HONG KONG'S education department caused a furore in January 2014 by briefly posting on its website the claim that Cantonese was 'not an official language' of Hong Kong." Comments here.
- "Languages and dialects: Of dialects, armies and navies" (8/4/10)
- "Varieties of Chinese" (Wikipedia)
- "Fangyan" (Wikipedia)
- "25 Tibetan languages?" (3/25/10)
- "Linguistic diversity in Greater Tibet" (5/3/14)
- "Sinitic and Tibetic" (3/30/10)
- "How to Forget Your Mother Tongue and Remember Your National Language" (2003)
See also: "Army, navy, dialect, topolect, language: once more, not with feeling, but with reason"
A comment to: "Linguistic diversity in Greater Tibet" (5/3/14)
Philip Taylor said,
October 3, 2023 @ 1:28 pm
« "dialog": communication between two individuals » — the OED would re-state that as communication between two or more invididuals.
Jarek Weckwerth said,
October 3, 2023 @ 1:56 pm
Let me just note that the question of a language needing "official recognition" and political unity is something that is discussed at length in Class 1 of most courses in sociolinguistics. Normally the conclusion is that beliefs of that sort are, let us say, folk linguistics (in the Preston/Niedzielski sense) rather than linguistics.
Victor Mair said,
October 3, 2023 @ 2:15 pm
That was one of two quite different meanings of "language" discussed in the o.p.
Victor Mair said,
October 3, 2023 @ 2:21 pm
"the OED would re-state that as communication between two or more invididuals (recte individuals)"
cf. this sentence from the o.p.: "A dialect is a distinctive form / style / pronunciation / accent shared by two or more people."
Philip Taylor said,
October 3, 2023 @ 2:30 pm
Yes, but I was explicitly commenting on your glossing of "dialog[ue]", not "dialect".
Jarek Weckwerth said,
October 3, 2023 @ 2:52 pm
@ Victor Mair "That was one of two quite different meanings of "language" discussed in the o.p."
I would think the two meanings were (1) (unarthrous) language in the sense of language faculty" and (2) a (specific) language understood from a folk linguistic (or, if you prefer, political) point of view.
My point was that (2) is not the usual understanding within actual linguistics. With the exception of clear Abstand situations (I dunno, English vs. Welsh), there is no good way of distinguishing between languages on purely linguistic grounds. Political etc. stuff is extralinguistic. A masterly one-section summary is given by Trudgill and Chambers in Dialectology: link.
Victor Mair said,
October 3, 2023 @ 3:07 pm
@Philip Taylor
mutatis mutandis
to avoid verbosity
Victor Mair said,
October 3, 2023 @ 3:08 pm
@Jarek Weckwerth
"My point was that (2) is not the usual understanding within actual linguistics."
To be sure.
J.W. Brewer said,
October 3, 2023 @ 3:09 pm
How does the "topolect" category work in areas where not everyone (or even a particularly overwhelming majority) in a given topos speaks the same L1 and/or migration-patterns-plus-politics meaning plenty of incomers and their locally-born kids never learn the previously-dominant L1?* The existence of people born and raised on Taiwan who lack any fluency in Taiwanese/Hokho is a good Sinitic-world example of the latter. Will Taiwanese cease to be a topolect if the percentage of those resident in Taiwan (alone or combined with mainland Fukien) who can speak it drops below some threshold percentage?