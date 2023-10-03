« previous post |

An educated person will have all four levels of speech.

The more highly educated they are, the higher up the scale their language capacity will go, though they may not be familiar with some of the argot of the lower levels.

Of course, all four levels are language, but that is possible because "language" has two meanings: a generalized, abstract sense that comprises all human speech and writing, and the officially recognized speech and writing of a nation / country / gens — a politically united group of people.

A topolect is the speech / writing of the people living in a certain place or area. It is geographically determined.

A dialect is a distinctive form / style / pronunciation / accent shared by two or more people. To qualify as the speaker of a particular dialect, one must possess a pattern of speech, a lect, that is intelligible to others who speak the same dialect. As we say in Mandarin, it's a question of whether what you speak is jiǎng dé tōng 講得通 ("mutually intelligible") or jiǎng bùtōng 講不通 ("mutually unintelligible"). If what two people are speaking is jiǎng bùtōng 講不通 ("mutually unintelligible"), then they're not speaking the same dialect.

Naturally, the dividing line between one dialect and another is not sharp. There is a blending, a gradation, a blurring between them. The same if true of languages on a larger scale. For example, I can understand close to a 100% of the speech of natives of Stark County, Ohio, but maybe only 75-80% of rapid speech from Vinton County in the south.

An idiolect is spoken by only one person.

Of course, I fully expect a lot of pushback against the propositions concerning language, topolect, dialect, and idiolect I have stated above. My aim is to bring clarity to the whole mishmash of what a dialect is and is not:

"Dialect" means so many radically different things, but also so many things that somewhat resemble each other, but are not really the same, that it is essentially useless for scientific purposes.

Remember, when you are utterly confused about what a "dialect" is or is not, that it is a close cognate of "dialog": communication between two individuals.

Addendum

One of my graduate students attended The Midwest Conference on Asian Affairs 2023 held at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign this past weekend (September 29 to October 1, 2023). He told me that the question of topolect vs. dialect was a hot topic at the conference. Interestingly, he said that the language and linguistics people at the conference favored "dialect" over "topolect", while the literature and humanities folk preferred "topolect" over "dialect", just the opposite of what I would have expected.

Selected readings

