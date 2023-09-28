« previous post |

Not Chinese. Do you understand?

This has long been a cabbage of contention, but make no mistake about it: fermented kimchee / kimchi (gimchi 김치 (IPA [kim.tɕʰi]) (lit., "soaked [in their own juices of fermentation] vegetables") is not the same thing as pickled paocai / pao tsai 泡菜 (lit., "soaked [in brine] vegetables").

Kimchee and paocai are made differently, have different ingredients and spices, and taste different. To call "kimchee" "paocai" would be like calling "wine" (pútáojiǔ 葡萄酒) "beer" (píjiǔ 啤酒).

Linguistically, kimchee has its own pedigree, of which I will here give an extended account.

Borrowed from Korean 김치 (gimchi), ultimately composed within Korea of Chinese-derived morphemes 沉 (chén, “submerged, soaked”) and 菜 (cài, “vegetable”), i.e. "fermented vegetable". Doublet of kimuchi.

(Wiktionary)

Nativisation of the Sino-Korean term 침채 (沈菜, chimchae, “soaked vegetables”). First attested in the Hunmong jahoe (訓蒙字會 / 훈몽자회), 1527, as Middle Korean 딤ᄎᆡ (Yale: timchoy).

In most dialects, Middle Korean 딤ᄎᆡ (Yale: timchoy) was regularly palatalized to 짐츼 (jimchui), whence modern southern dialectal 짐치 (jimchi). However, southern Korean dialects also palatalized /ki/ to /t͡ɕi/, which the Seoul prestige dialect did not. Seoul speakers hence hypercorrected 짐츼 (jimchui) to 김츼 (gimchui) to avoid sounding "southern", whence modern Standard 김치 (gimchi).

This word displaced the older Middle Korean term 디히〮 (Yale: tìhí) (whence 지 (ji), now only used in compound words and the southwestern Jeolla dialect), probably because regular sound change rendered it monosyllabic and caused it to have a large number of homophones.

(Wiktionary)

Ji

The term ji (지), which has its origins in archaic Korean dihi (디히), has been used to refer to kimchi since ancient times.[5] The sound change can be roughly described as:

dihi ( 디히 ) > di ( 디 ) > ji ( 지 )



The Middle Korean form dihi is found in several books from Joseon (1392–1897). In Modern Korean, the word remains as the suffix -ji in the standard language (as in jjanji, seokbak-ji), and as the suffix -ji as well as the noun ji in Gyeongsang and Jeolla dialects. The unpalatalized form di is preserved in P'yŏngan dialect.

Kimchi

Kimchi (김치) is the accepted word in both North and South Korean standard languages. Earlier forms of the word include timchɑi (팀ᄎᆡ), a Middle Korean transcription of the Sino-Korean word 沈菜 (literally "submerged vegetable"). Timchɑi appears in Sohak Eonhae, the 16th century Korean rendition of the Chinese book, Xiaoxue. Sound changes from Middle Korean to Modern Korean regarding the word can be described as:

timchɑi ( 팀ᄎᆡ ; 沈菜 ) > dimchɑi ( 딤ᄎᆡ ) > jimchɑi ( 짐ᄎᆡ ) > jimchui ( 짐츼 ) > gimchi ( 김치 )



The aspirated first consonant of timchae became unaspirated in dimchɑe, then underwent palatalization in jimchɑe. The word then became jimchui with the loss of the vowel ɑ (ㆍ) in Korean language, then Kimchi, with the depalatalized word-initial consonant. In Modern Korean, the hanja characters 沈菜 are pronounced chimchae (침채), and are not used to refer to kimchi, or anything else. The word Kimchi is not considered as a Sino-Korean word. Older forms of the word are retained in many regional dialects: jimchae (Jeolla, Hamgyŏng dialects), jimchi (Chungcheong, Gangwon, Gyeonggi, Gyeongsang, Hamgyŏng, Jeolla dialects), and dimchi (P'yŏngan dialect).

The English word "kimchi" perhaps originated from kimch'i, the McCune–Reischauer transcription of the Korean word Kimchi (김치).

(Wikipedia)

But, wait! This is not all uncontested. First of all, we've previously covered much of this ground in earlier Language Log posts. I especially recommend Bob Ramsey's guest post, "Who owns kimchi?" (5/5/21) and the valuable comments thereto, many by the author himself. See also "Kimchee " (1/2/14), written seven years earlier, with 69 informative comments appended thereto, of which i here reproduce several of the more significant ones.

Bob Ramsey:

You ask in this most interesting link if your etymology of the word kimchi is correct: "it would seem that the word kimchee is derived from the pre-modern term chimchae 沉菜 (lit., 'soaked vegetables'), so there is a ready-made, etymologically exact Sinographic written form available for use." And the answer is yes, that's right—with one little caveat: As far as I know, that Sinitic form was never used in China or anywhere else outside Korea. (Maybe you know better, and if so, please let me know!) And so, if I'm right (which I'm pretty sure I am), it means that Koreans simply made up a Chinese-style word, and that was probably because Chinese-character words were seen even then as more elegant and desirable than native vocabulary. (That's certainly the sociolinguistic import of Sinitic vocabulary today in both Korea and Japan, as you and I both well know. It's kind of like English and Americans using French words for food terms, isn't it?)

And one more caution. That Wikipedia article you link to says that: "The term ji was used until the pre-modern terms chimchae (hanja: 沉菜, lit. soaked vegetables), dimchae, and timchae were adopted in the period of the Three Kingdoms of Korea." That statement (which is taken from a pretty unreliable Korean source) is unprofessional and problematic on so many levels. First of all, it's sort of on the right track in identifying ji as the earlier Korean word for pickles, but really not. What should have been said is that the earliest attested native word for pickles (first seen in texts from the 16th century) is tihi, which is where ji, the form used today, comes from (through regular phonological changes). And then: "the pre-modern terms chimchae (hanja: 沉菜, lit. soaked vegetables), dimchae, and timchae were adopted in the period of the Three Kingdoms of Korea." Huh? "terms"? These three variant readings were used in the Three Kingdoms period? That totally doesn't make any sense. And then there's the idea that the fake Sinitic name was used in the Three Kingdoms period. That's a highly suspect assertion. I haven't seen any reference to 沉菜 in materials referring to foodstuffs in the Three Kingdoms period. There are almost no Korean writings of any kind preserved from the Three Kingdoms period itself, which ended around 668. The oldest Korean history that has been preserved was compiled well after that, in 1145, and though that text might have some reference to Korean pickles, I haven't yet seen it. It may be there, but I'd like to know where. We need the citation. To tell you the truth, I kind of suspect that like so many other "facts" about ancient Korea–Korean nationalists are fond of ascribing virtually everything about native Korean culture to the Three Kingdoms period (or earlier—something Dangun came up with maybe?)–this "fact" also represents imaginary history. The source Wikipedia cites is just too sketchy to take seriously.

Jongseong Park, quoted by JS from "Dynamic stew" (10/24/13):

Kuiwon: Do you know of any other non-Sino-Korean Korean words (i.e., "pure" Korean) that originate from older pronunciations of Chinese characters? I know "Kimchi" is from 沈菜.

There are plenty of such cases, though "kimchi" is a somewhat murky example. It is first attested as 딤ᄎᆡ timchoy and then a bit later as 팀ᄎᆡ thimchoy in 16th century texts (using the Yale romanization here since it is Middle Korean, with o representing the archaic vowel ㆍ). The theory is that these represented the then-current Sino-Korean pronunciation of 沈菜, which must be a local coinage since it was not used in this sense outside of Korea.

The trouble is, 沈 is known to have been read as 팀 thim, but the reading 딤 tim is not attested for this character.

In any case, it appears that both 딤ᄎᆡ timchoy and 팀ᄎᆡ thimchoy were in use in Middle Korean. Then, identified with the Sino-Korean word 沈菜, 팀ᄎᆡ thimchoy followed the regular development into Modern Korean 침채 chimchay [ʨʰimʨʰɛ], which is apparently an obscure term used in ancestor worship rituals (so obscure that it doesn't appear in most dictionaries). But the form 딤ᄎᆡ timchoy became 짐ᄎᆡ cimchoy, then 짐츼 cimchuy, then Modern 김치 kimchi.

How to explain this? If the form 딤ᄎᆡ timchoy ever corresponded to the Sino-Korean word 沈菜 (it has been suggested that 딤 tim was an older reading of 沈, otherwise unattested), it may have been decoupled from the regular development of Sino-Korean pronunciation because it was no longer felt to be Sino-Korean, and was free to follow its own phonetic development. An alternative view is that 딤ᄎᆡ timchoy was the original Korean word, and the form 팀ᄎᆡ thimchoy came about because it was reinterpreted as the Sino-Korean 沈菜. What seems clear is that the original term for 김치 kimchi was associated with the Sino-Korean 沈菜 from early on, but it doesn't seem conclusive to me that 沈菜 is indeed the origin of the word.

Bob Ramsey:

Great posting just now from JS. Jongseong Park is absolutely justified in being suspicious of the suggestion that 沈菜 is indeed the origin of the word. In a way, such an idea turns things upside down, because kimchi is not from Chinese. In my posting (actually posted by Victor), I meant only that the word was probably created, in Korea, with the intention that it should like a Chinese word. As Jongseong Park points out, the character 沈 never had, as far as we know, the unaspirated reading 딤. (Complicating the matter slightly, though, is that in Sejong's day prescriptive readings like 띰, 땀, 담, etc. were made up for it.) Still, even though 딤 is undoubtedly a ghost reading, the point remains that the word for kimchi was made up with the intention of giving it a Chinese-style cachet.

There are many other excellent comments to the "Kimchee" thread, including one by julie lee that hints at what I think may be the most significant contribution of this current post, which is the distinction between fermented versus pickled alluded to in the second paragraph above.

Meanwhile, here's the Korean newspaper article that led to this post:

"Seoul pushes xinqi as Chinese translation of kimchi", Korea JoongAng Daily (9.27/23)

Xinqi will be pushed as the preferred Chinese translation for kimchi at restaurants in Seoul, instead of pao cai.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday it will inspect stores and restaurants in major tourist spots such as Myeong-dong in Jung District, central Seoul, to see if they have used the correct official Chinese term for kimchi.

The city government had registered the Chinese translation of kimchi as xinqi in its official foreign language dictionary in September 2021, which was followed by an announcement by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The Culture Ministry in July 2021 amended its official guidelines for the foreign language translation and notation of the official terms, changing the Chinese term for kimchi to xinqi.



The term, with characters meaning spicy and unique, was chosen through an expert review partially due to its similar pronunciation to kimchi.



The decision was made as kimchi became the subject of a heated cultural feud between Korea and China in 2020 when the nationalistic Chinese tabloid Global Times published an article claiming that Chinese pao cai, pickled vegetables from Sichuan Province, had become the international standard for the kimchi industry.



The article sparked an uproar in Korean society, with some referring to the article as a Chinese attempt to steal Korean culture….

I love kimchee (spicy hot and squishy, plus garlicky) and I love paocai (sour and scrunchy, plus fragrant), but they sure aren't the same thing. I think they deserve their own names. Hats off to English for having separate, distinctive names for them! We don't just call them generic "pickled vegetable" and "fermented vegetable".

