Many LL readers are familiar with the archeological site of Boğazköy-Hattusha in north-central Turkey, which was the capital of the Hittite Empire and the place where the Hittite Royal Archives (17th-13th c. BC) were discovered, making it the oldest historically attested Indo-European language (scattered Hittite words in Akkadian documents stretch back to the 20th c. BC).

"New Indo-European Language Discovered"

Includes an aerial photograph of the excavation site with the following caption: "At this excavation site at the foot of Ambarlikaya in Boğazköy-Hattusha in Turkey, a cuneiform tablet with a previously unknown Indo-European language was discovered. (Image: Andreas Schachner / Deutsches Archäologisches Institut)"

An excavation in Turkey has brought to light an unknown Indo-European language. Professor Daniel Schwemer, an expert for the ancient near east from Würzburg, is involved in investigating the discovery.

The new language was discovered in the UNESCO World Heritage Site Boğazköy-Hattusha in north-central Turkey. This was once the capital of the Hittite Empire, one of the great powers of Western Asia during the Late Bronze Age (1650 to 1200 BC).

Excavations in Boğazköy-Hattusha have been going on for more than 100 years under the direction of the German Archaeological Institute. The site has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1986; almost 30,000 clay tablets with cuneiform writing have been found there so far. These tablets, which were included in the UNESCO World Documentary Heritage in 2001, provide rich information about the history, society, economy and religious traditions of the Hittites and their neighbours.

Yearly archaeological campaigns led by current site director Professor Andreas Schachner of the Istanbul Department of the German Archaeological Institute continue to add to the cuneiform finds. Most of the texts are written in Hittite, the oldest attested Indo-European language and the dominant language at the site. Yet the excavations of this year yielded a surprise. Hidden in a cultic ritual text written in Hittite is a recitation in a hitherto unknown language.

Hittites Were Interested in Foreign Languages

Professor Daniel Schwemer, head of the Chair of Ancient Near Eastern Studies at Julius-Maximilians-Universität (JMU) Würzburg in Germany, is working on the cuneiform finds from the excavation. He reports that the Hittite ritual text refers to the new idiom as the language of the land of Kalašma. This is an area on the north-western edge of the Hittite heartland, probably in the area of present-day Bolu or Gerede.

The discovery of another language in the Boğazköy-Hattusha archives is not entirely unexpected, as Daniel Schwemer explains: "The Hittites were uniquely interested in recording rituals in foreign languages."

Such ritual texts, written by scribes of the Hittite king reflect various Anatolian, Syrian, and Mesopotamian traditions and linguistic milieus. The rituals provide valuable glimpses into the little known linguistic landscapes of Late Bronze Age Anatolia, where not just Hittite was spoken. Thus cuneiform texts from Boğazköy-Hattusha include passages in Luwian and Palaic, two other Anatolian-Indo-European languages closely related to Hittite, as well as Hattic, a non-Indo-European language. Now the language of Kalasma can be added to these.

More Precise Classification of the New Language is in Progress

Being written in a newly discovered language the Kalasmaic text is as yet largely incomprehensible. Daniel Schwemer’s colleague, Professor Elisabeth Rieken (Philipps-Universität Marburg), a specialist in ancient Anatolian languages, has confirmed that the idiom belongs to the family of Anatolian-Indo-European languages.

According to Rieken, despite its geographic proximity to the area where Palaic was spoken, the text seems to share more features with Luwian. How closely the language of Kalasma is related to the other Luwian dialects of Late Bronze Age Anatolia will be the subject of further investigation.

Sponsors

The work is taking place in Boğazköy-Hattusha as part of the general multidisciplinary research project funded by the German Archaeological Institute (DAI), the Thyssen Foundation, the GRH Foundation, the Volkswagen Foundation and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Colleagues from the DAI and the Universities of Istanbul, Würzburg and Marburg are working together on the documentation and interpretation of the Text.

Daniel Schwemer and Elisabeth Rieken are members of the Mainz Academy of Sciences and Literature. They jointly lead the long-term project "Das Corpus der hethitischen Festrituale" (The Corpus of Hittite Festive Rituals) with workplaces in Mainz, Marburg and Würzburg within the framework of the Academies Programme of the Federal Government and the Länder.

Additional information on the new discovery is found in Greek Reporter:

"New Indo-European Language Discovered in Ancient City of Hattusa"

By Philip Chrysopoulos

The article is prefaced by a photograph of the famous 14th c. BC Lion Gate in the southwest of Hatussa, which always reminds me of the pairs of lions guarding important buildings in China, and thence to the rest of the world. How they travelled all the way from Anatolia to East Asia merits investigation.

An unknown Indo-European language found on a clay tablet inside a Hittite ritual text has been discovered during an excavation in Hattusa, the ancient capital of the Hittite Empire.

The Hittite Empire was one of the great powers of Western Asia during the Late Bronze Age (1650 to 1200 B.C.). The excavation was conducted in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Boazköy-Hattusha in modern-day Turkey.

…

The Hittites were Indo-European people who appeared in Anatolia at the beginning of the 2nd millennium B.C. and by 1340 B.C. they became a dominant power in the Middle East.

The Hittite Empire (c. 1400 B.C. – 1200 B.C.) was rich in metals, especially silver and iron. In the empire period the Hittites developed iron-working technology, helping to initiate the Iron Age in the region.

…

Ritual texts, written by scribes of the Hittite king reflect various Anatolian, Syrian, and Mesopotamian traditions and languages. The rituals provide valuable information on the languages of Late Bronze Age Anatolia.

The cuneiform texts from Boğazköy-Hattusha include passages in Luwian and Palaic, two other Indo-European languages closely related to Hittite, as well as Hattic, a non-Indo-European language.

Researchers study the newly-discovered Kalašma language, that can now be added to the above after they find a more precise classification.

Professor Elisabeth Rieken (Marburg University), a specialist in ancient Anatolian languages, has confirmed that the idiom belongs to the family of Anatolian-Indo-European languages.

According to Rieken, while the new language is close to the area where Palaic was spoken, the text seems to share more features with Luwian.

Kalašma is a fascinating and important new discovery. As linguistic investigations continue, we can look forward to further ramifications of how it fits into the Indo-European language family.

The same issue of Greek Reporter also has some other interesting stories (e.g., "The Ancient Greek General who Saved Athens from Persians" and "Antikythera Mechanism—the First Computer in the World") and several documentary videos, including one on the Hittite Empire and one on the Battle of Salamis (the first great naval battle in history).

[Thanks to Hiroshi Kumamoto and to Thomas Lee Mair]

