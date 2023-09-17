« previous post |

From Jon Stewart's 1997 interview with George Carlin (starting at about 1:17.6):

well- well uh to- to go backward with the question,

don't forget, what we do is oratory.

It's rhetoric.

It's not just comedy, it's a form of rhetoric

and- and with rhetoric, you- you look and you listen for rhythms,

you- you look for ways

to sing at the same time you're talking, and to go

[skat-like phrases, based on rhythmic patterns of /d/-initial syllables…]

The English orthographic system doesn't offer a very good way to transcribe such patterns . Here's the audio:

YouTube's transcription system is barely aware that there's an issue, sadly mis-rendering it this way:

I don't better doom did oh don't

don't don't

and don't don't don't don't don't don't

better doo doo doo doo doo

We could try using fake-orthographic pronunciation methods, as American English dictionaries generally still do. Adding capitalization for word stress, we might get something like this:

ahduh DOON dahduh DOON duhduh DOON DOON DOON,

and DOON duh DOON duh DOON DOON.

duh duh DOO, duh duh DOO,

duh duh duh DOO,

duh duh duh DOO.

Or we could use an IPA-ish rendering of (some theory of) English surface-phonological forms — I plan to set that as a homework problem in ling0001…

Meanwhile, there's another interesting aspect of the regular-English part of this short excerpt. My transcription has 56 "words", of which 5 are what I've called "repetition disfluencies" — and which I've argued should better be called (a kind of) "interpolations", since they're ubiquitous in fluent spontaneous speech, as discussed in Hong Zhang's 2020 thesis.

It should not be surprising that almost 10% of George Carlin's "words" are fluent initial repetitions of this kind — as I said, these events are ubiquitous in spontaneous speech, though they're essentially never found in fluent reading. (Which is probably why they've so rarely been studied, since linguists mostly study read speech when they study speech at all…)

And he shows the same normal spontaneous-speech patterns in other interviews, for example in this 2004 conversation with Terry Gross on Fresh Air.

But if we look at George Carlin's stand-up comedy, "interpolations" (or whatever we choose to call them) are absent, at least in the examples I've skimmed. For example:

Presumably this means that he's reading prepared and memorized material — though I also have the impression that his different performances of the same routine are not transcriptionally identical.

And other comedians don't all show the same lack of disfluencies/interpolations in their performances.

