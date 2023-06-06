« previous post |

Yuan (? dynasty (1271-1368) jade seal in the Bristol Museum:

https://twitter.com/CraigClunas/status/1666025197118291968

My first impression is that this is derived from ʼPhags-pa or a related script used to write Mongolian or other languages of the Mongol empire. In attempting to identify the script, however, bear in mind that here it is carved into a seal and the orientation of the seal is uncertain.

I had the above post prepared already by this morning, but held off on it to take care of some other pressing things. Now the following has come in, so it's best that I post this immediately.

Had a conversation with an eminent Chinese experts in the field of Epigraphy studies and an expert in calligraphy and painting authentication from the Palace Museum just now. They indicated that this item could potentially be the jade seal of Emperor Gaozong of the Song Dynasty. https://t.co/8BeT7y3uTU — Walker (@Walker5885) June 6, 2023

Selected readings

