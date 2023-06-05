Bilingual road signs
…in New Zealand. Phil Pennington, "Analysis: National opposed bilingual road signs, so what does the evidence say?", RNZ 62/2023:
Analysis – Bilingual road signs send a signal – that the country values te reo Māori. But going bilingual was confusing and National would not support it, National's Simeon Brown told voters in blue-ribbon Tauranga recently.
Accusations of racism and a walkback by the party leaders followed. But what evidence is the choice to go bilingual based on?
Helpfully, finding the answer to that is easy. The answer Waka Kotahi is relying on is in a 39-page "research note" into international experiences and outcomes.
However, a quick scan reveals the answer itself is not as straightforward as some of the commentary on the debate has suggested – that it is a straw man.
AntC, who sent in the link, wrote
New Zealand has a General Election later this year. The Centre-right opposition party 'National' has questioned [**] whether the Centre-left government 'Labour' has gotten too woke by rolling out bilingual road signs in English and Te Reo Māori. (Of course most road signs in NZ use international symbols only, so are language-neutral.)
[**] Party leadership has walked back those comments almost immediately.
That news report links to a Ministry literature review as of a couple of years ago — that comes to no definite conclusion
"Interestingly, the comprehension time is greatest for those most fluent in both languages, as they tend to read both and compare them, …"
The review considers UK experience in Wales and Scotland. Are there bilingual signs in USA areas with high Hispanic populations?
Bilingual English/Spanish signs of various kinds are very common in the U.S. — one that I see almost every day is
And bilingual (or multilingual) roadside notices of various kinds are also fairly common. But I don't recall having seen any official "road signs", like stop signs, no-right-turn signs, etc., with text in more than one language. Mostly such signs rely on standard shapes, colors, and symbols, with text (if any) in English. I've occasionally seen combinations of seperate English and Spanish versions, as in this example from Wikimedia:
Commenters will probably have other examples.
Readers may be curious about the facts available in Ethnologue's pages for New Zealand and for the U.S.
jin defang said,
June 5, 2023 @ 7:38 am
In Miami, except for traffic signs, which so far are all in English and are identifiable by their color and shape—you can't pass the driver's license test without knowing them—, things like metrorail signs and other public announcements, ballots, etc, are in English, Spanish, and Creole. It doesn't seem to bother anyone. So what's the problem with Maori?
Cervantes said,
June 5, 2023 @ 7:42 am
Of course bilingual signage is ubiquitous in hospitals, but I have found that it is often inaccurate. For example, Brigham and Women's hospital garage had "Keep Right" and "Vaya por el Derecho" which means something like "go on the path of righteousness." (The direction to the right is feminine, la derecha.) A sign at Boston City said "hacia las casillas," which would most likely be read as horse stalls, but intended consultorios, the physicians' offices or examining rooms. A sign in English read "no loitering" and in Spanish "no tire desecho" which is a slightly awkward way of saying "no littering."
BTW, In the example shown, you could translate "sin salida" literally into English and it would be understandable, but translating "dead end" literally into Spanish would make for an extremely bizarre street sign.
Dwight Williams said,
June 5, 2023 @ 8:54 am
In Canada, it's variable. We have Québec's monolingual-French signage, of course, and most of the rest of Canada is monolingual-English. There are a growing number of exceptions. In Ottawa, bilingual-English and French is standard. On assorted First Nations, bilingual-English and the local Indigenous language…and in some cases, monolingual-local Indigenous…is becoming a norm. Some municipalities across Canada with a particular focus on good relations with local Indigenous communities are looking at how to switch to bilingual-English and Indigenous.
Jason M said,
June 5, 2023 @ 9:12 am
Here in Houston, there are many signs in Spanish, Vietnamese, and Chinese along with English. The ones at polling places are mandated by federal law, but I see them elsewhere: eg, parking meter machines.
https://www.texastribune.org/2019/11/26/how-korean-americans-lobbied-harris-county-bilingual-pollworkers/
CuConnacht said,
June 5, 2023 @ 9:41 am
There are bilingual French-English road signs in Maine (with distances and speed limits in miles and kilometers).