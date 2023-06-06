Sinitic exclamations in English speech
Listen to Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng (aka "Uncle Roger"), who has had his Weibo and bilibili social media accounts banned due to "violation of relevant regulations":
The ban comes one day after Ng uploaded this clip to various social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/8Wwf2aTrfZ— Aaron Busch (@tripperhead) May 19, 2023
Under the subject line "Uncle Roger predicts his own cancelling on Weibo: 'Taiwan not a country' (sarcastically)", AntC sent me the following message:
Another example of how thin-skinned is CCP.
Malaysian-born comedian Nigel Ng's Weibo, Bilibili suspended after satirical clip shared online
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News (5/21/23)
Some of my favorite foreignisms are exclamations and interjections: oy (Yiddish), wah (Cantonese), bāphre bāph (Nepali), lah (Singlish). You don't have to worry about their semantic content or grammatical usage. All you have to do with them is emote.
