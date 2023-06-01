« previous post |

Coby Lubliner called my attention to the Belgian Netflix series "Rough Diamonds." It takes place in Antwerp, so the default language is Dutch (Flemish), but the characters move into Yiddish, English and French with the greatest of ease. The subtitles don't indicate the language spoken in any one scene, except that when [Yiddish] appears what is actually heard is Ashkenazi Hebrew. (To someone who doesn't know either Dutch or Yiddish it will not be clear which one is spoken.)

Another multilingual Netflix series is "Unseen," which takes place in South Africa, and the characters continually switch between English, Tswana and Afrikaans. But in this one the subtitles tell us.

I hope this trend catches on and we start to get similar series for Switzerland, Canada, India, China, and many other multilingual cities and countries.

Selected readings

Permalink