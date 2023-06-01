« previous post |

Randy Alexander reports that during a guitar lesson, he asked his student:

Māmā de dìdi de nǚér shì biǎomèi ma？

妈妈的弟弟的女儿是表妹吗？

"Is your mother's younger brother's daughter your younger maternal female cousin?"

The student replied:

wǒyě bútài qīngchǔ děngyíxià

我也不太清楚等一下

"I don't quite know either, wait a minute."

Here's a screen shot of the student's phone with the app displayed:

At the top it identifies the app as:

qīnqi chēnghu jìsuàn

亲戚称呼计算

"calculation of terms of address for relatives"

After that the student entered:

wǒde māmā de dìdi de nǚér

我的妈妈的弟弟的女儿

"my mother's younger brother's daughter"

to which the app replies:

jiù biǎojiě ／ jiù biǎomèi

舅表姐／舅表妹

"older maternal female cousin of mother's younger brother / younger maternal female cousin of mother's younger brother""

jiù 舅 ("younger maternal uncle")

Wonders never cease!

What will become of Chinese society if its members do not know the precise terms for family relationships?

Selected readings

Permalink