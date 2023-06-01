Know your relatives in Chinese
Randy Alexander reports that during a guitar lesson, he asked his student:
Māmā de dìdi de nǚér shì biǎomèi ma？
妈妈的弟弟的女儿是表妹吗？
"Is your mother's younger brother's daughter your younger maternal female cousin?"
The student replied:
wǒyě bútài qīngchǔ děngyíxià
我也不太清楚等一下
"I don't quite know either, wait a minute."
Here's a screen shot of the student's phone with the app displayed:
At the top it identifies the app as:
qīnqi chēnghu jìsuàn
亲戚称呼计算
"calculation of terms of address for relatives"
After that the student entered:
wǒde māmā de dìdi de nǚér
我的妈妈的弟弟的女儿
"my mother's younger brother's daughter"
to which the app replies:
jiù biǎojiě ／ jiù biǎomèi
舅表姐／舅表妹
"older maternal female cousin of mother's younger brother / younger maternal female cousin of mother's younger brother""
jiù 舅 ("younger maternal uncle")
Wonders never cease!
What will become of Chinese society if its members do not know the precise terms for family relationships?
John Baker said,
June 1, 2023 @ 3:38 pm
Well, what will become of American society if its members do not know the precise terms for family relationships? For example, is my father's first cousin my second cousin, or my first cousin once removed? Both usages are seen.