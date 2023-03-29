« previous post |

Despite its being a Middle Iranian language that has been extinct for a millennium, we've often mentioned Sogdian on Language Log. That's because of its intrinsic linguistic interest, but also because its speakers, as I have often said, were Eurasian Kulturvermittlers par excellence and outstanding socioeconomic entrepreneurs.

Now we have a comprehensive, reliable grammar of Sogdian, which is cause for celebration:

Yoshida Yutaka 吉田豊 2022. Sogudogo bunpō kōgi ソグド語文法講義

[Lectures on Sogdian Grammar]. Kyoto: Rinsen. iv, 500 pp.

ISBN: 978-4-653-04188-7.

Although this hefty tome is in Japanese, Adam Alvah Catt has written an informative review that enables those who cannot read it themselves to get a good idea of the book's contents.

Acta Orientalia Academiae Scientiarum Hungaricae, Volume 76: Issue 1 (March 17, 2023), 165-167

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1556/062.2023.00325

URL: https://akjournals.com/view/journals/062/76/1/article-p165.xml

Here I will make available the first, next to last, and last paragraphs of the review.

Yoshida Yutaka’s recently published Lectures on Sogdian Grammar is intended as a ‘handbook’ (p. 500) written in Japanese to introduce students step-by-step to the fundamentals of the Sogdian language. But this publication is so much more than a simple handbook. Compiled and refined over a period of nearly twenty years of teaching Sogdian to students, this book by one of the world’s leading Sogdian specialists is a state-of-the-art compendium of our current knowledge about this sparsely attested language. In addition to unique features such as a detailed introduction to the Sogdians and their language and history, a Swadesh list, a Sogdian–Japanese and Japanese–Sogdian glossary, and separate appendices on ideograms, the Sogdian calendar, names for weights and measures, and loanwords, the various chapters on different aspects of Sogdian grammar are interwoven with citations of the research literature and details about recent advances in our understanding. In numerous places the author also points to gaps in our knowledge, suggesting areas of research for future generations of scholars. Each of the twenty-three chapters of the book is followed by exercises extracted from actual Sogdian texts, and the author often provides Chinese parallels where available and extensive commentary about the contents of the texts. Particularly useful to self-taught students are the author’s suggested solutions to the exercises at the end of the book. For further reading practice, the Parable of the Pearl-borer is included along with facsimiles of the original manuscripts.

…

The twenty-three chapters above are followed by a number of invaluable sections. First, for further reading practice the Parable of the Pearl-borer is included along with facsimiles of the original manuscripts. This is followed by a Sogdian–Japanese and Japanese–Sogdian glossary with entries given in transliterated Sogdian script along with corresponding forms in transliterated Manichean and Syriac script. The author writes (p. 330) that all of the words that appear in the main text of the grammar are included in the glossary along with other frequently used or interesting words. The glossary alone is almost one-hundred pages in length. Next follow four important appendices: (A) a list of ideograms updated with recent findings from the inscriptions from Kultobe, (B) the various calendars used by the Sogdians along with the Sogdian names for the signs of the zodiac and the days and months, (C) a list of weights and measures along with their Sogdian names and Chinese equivalents, (D) a Swadesh list for Sogdian arranged beside a similar list for Yaghnobi and Avestan; this list is followed by a discussion of loanwords into Sogdian from other Iranian languages, Indo-Aryan, and further languages. Pages 469–480 give a concise overview of the topics covered in the grammar and show the paradigms for various nominal and verbal categories. This is followed on pp. 481–496 with example answers by the author for all of the problems at the end of each chapter. The book closes with a four-page postscript in which the author outlines his career as a scholar of Sogdian and states the motivation for publishing this grammar: to produce a handbook for students that will inspire future research on Sogdian.

Yoshida Yutaka’s new publication is an invaluable contribution in that it combines step-by-step instruction, exercises, a reference grammar, a dictionary, a reader, and a bibliography of research into a single volume. One can only hope for an English version of this book so that it can reach a wider audience.

It would be wonderful if Adam Catt's review and this Language Log post might galvanize someone to undertake an English translation of Yoshida Yutaka's laudable grammar of Sogdian. That would be sure to lead to a quantum leap forward in Sogdian studies.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Hiroshi Kumamoto]

Permalink